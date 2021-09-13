wga east

Photo illustration by TheWrap (Getty Images)

Why WGA East’s Digital News Organizing Spree May End Under New Leadership

by | September 13, 2021 @ 4:51 PM

Tuesday’s election has become a referendum on the union’s future as some screenwriters rebel at the prospect of becoming a minority in their own guild

Over the past six years, the Writers Guild of America East has driven a wave of new unions for digital news organizations in a time of constant media layoffs. Now the question of whether to continue that organizing lies at the heart of the WGAE’s council elections, which end on Tuesday and could change the future of both the guild and digital-media organizing.

Michael Winship, who is running unopposed for president as is incoming vice president Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, are backing a pause on any new media organizing efforts and a reconsideration of guild membership structure — including possibly spinning off digital news writers into a separate union altogether. That’s raised alarm from the thousands of such writers from 26 media companies have joined the guild since Gawker became the first digital news outlet to organize with WGAE in 2015.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Melrose Place Reunion Fantasy Island

Ratings: ‘Melrose Place’ Reunion on Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Is a Bust on First NFL Sunday
brian robbins

Inside Paramount’s CEO Shuffle: A New Digital Future or Next Acquisition Target? | Analysis
Hollywood After 9/11

How 9/11 Changed Hollywood – And Is ‘Still Grappling’ With the Terror Attacks 20 Years Later
Rob Gronkowski

NBC’s 2021 NFL Kickoff Game Grows Audience 20% From Last Year
Tom Brady

How the NFL Has Bucked Recent Ratings Trends | Chart
pentagon 9/11

Inside the Pentagon’s Secret Post-9/11 Summit With Hollywood A-Listers (Exclusive)
Lucifer

‘Lucifer': Inside the Twice-Canceled Show’s Hell of a Ride to a Heavenly End
ABC Women of 9:11

ABC’s ‘Women of 9/11’ Special Ranks Behind Just ‘AGT’ and ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers
TIFF Toronto Film Festival Curtain Raiser Split

Toronto Market Preview: Demand Is High but Films Are Scarce Due to COVID and Pre-Festival Sales
elizabeth holmes

Can Elizabeth Holmes’ Domestic Abuse Defense Work in Theranos Fraud Trial? | Analysis
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

This Year’s Box Office Is Still Off by 72% From 2019 – Can Fall Bring a Turnaround? | Charts