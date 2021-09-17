After Contentious WGA East Election, What’s Next for the Newsroom Organizing Debate?

The new guild council and leadership must reach an agreement on how to handle the growing numbers of digital media members

While this week’s WGA East council election saw victories for supporters of the guild’s continued organizing of digital newsrooms, the discussions on what path the guild will take are just getting started.



Guild insiders tell TheWrap that in the coming weeks, a subcommittee created to review options for a possible restructuring of guild membership will present the council with recommendations ahead of the next council meeting in early October. Meetings will also be held to allow members to share their thoughts before the council votes on a course of action.



On Tuesday, all seven candidates running on the digital-writer-focused Solidarity Slate were elected to the WGAE council. Solidarity Slate, representing the thousands of writers from 26 digital media companies who have joined the guild since 2015, strongly opposes a proposal to spin off the new unions into a separate guild, and believes that continued newsroom organizing will only increase the guild’s voice in labor. Also Read:

WGA East Elections: Pro-Digital Organizing Slate Wins 7 of 11 Open Council Seats While the election wins have given Solidarity Slate a larger voice on the council, where it now holds roughly half of the council’s 21 seats, the guild’s top leadership is led by the opposing Inclusion & Experience slate featuring incoming president Michael Winship, vice president Lisa Takeuchi Cullen and secretary-treasurer Christopher Kyle unopposed.



Winship & Co. believe restructuring the guild’s membership is necessary since film and TV writers are on course to become a minority in a guild that historically has centered on such writers. They also are looking to change the guild’s bylaws so that only film and TV writers play a role in bargaining agreements with studios, just as contracts with digital news outlets are currently negotiated and voted on solely by their writers.

