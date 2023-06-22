(clockwise from left) Michele Mulroney, Stuart Beattie, Gareth Dunnet Alocer, Zack Stentz

WGA Strike Roundtable: Film Writers Who Go ‘Months Without Pay’ Lobby for 2-Step Payment on Script Rewrites (Video)

by | June 22, 2023 @ 3:54 PM

While TV gets much of the focus of the WGA strike, screenwriters say that studios can no longer expect free labor

While much of the focus on the Writers Guild strike has been on television and the existential threat to writers’ rooms, screenwriters who primarily work in the film industry say that Hollywood is trending towards a new normal where they are pressured to work more without seeing their pay increase with it.

In TheWrap’s latest strike video roundtable, WGA West vice president Michele Mulroney joined “X-Men: First Class” screenwriter Zack Stentz, “Blue Beetle” writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and “Collateral” screenwriter Stuart Beattie to discuss the WGA’s push to lock in a two-step payment structure for film writers.

