WGA West Names Officers, Board Members After 2025 Elections

Vice President Travis Donnelly and Secretary-Treasurer Peter Murrieta will serve alongside incoming President Michele Mulroney

Writers Guild of America West building in Los Angeles
Writers Guild of America West building in Los Angeles (Credit: Philip Cheung/Getty Images)

The Writers Guild of America West announced the winners of its 2025 officer and board elections on Tuesday, with “Medium” writer Travis Donnelly elected vice president and “Wizards of Waverly Place” executive producer Peter Murrieta as secretary-treasurer.

Donnelly and Murrieta will serve alongside incoming president Michele Mulroney, who ran unopposed to succeed outgoing president Meredith Stiehm. Mulroney has served as WGAW vice president since 2021 and was a key negotiator for the guild during its 2023 strike.

In addition, eight members were elected to the guild’s board for two-year terms. The winners include incumbents Adam Conover, Molly Nussbaum, Rob Forman and Maggie Levin alongside newcomers Matt Ross, Mike Royce, Myles Warden, and Marguerite MacIntyre.

A ninth member, Cathryn Humphris, was elected to a one-year term to fill in the board seat vacated by Donnelly due to his VP election.

More to come…

Read Next
'Murder in a Small Town' Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments