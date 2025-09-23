‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez Says They’re Back and ‘Full of Love’ Ahead of ABC Return

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is set to return to the ABC lineup for most American households on Tuesday night, and the late night host’s sidekick is already celebrating.

“We are back full of love,” Guillermo Rodriguez shared on Instagram as they returned to the Hollywood Boulevard studio to tape the new episode hours ahead of its linear debut.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel himself shared a photo with late comedy legend Norman Lear on the social media platform, writing, “Missing this guy today.” The pair famously collaborated on “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” together prior to Lear’s death in December 2023.

“JKL” is coming back to the network schedule six days after Disney indefinitely suspended Kimmel on Wednesday due to his Sept. 15 coverage of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” the Walt Disney Company said in a Monday statement. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

However, local affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair both decided to still preempt Tuesday’s new episode across their stations.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returns to ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday.