Here Are the Cities That Won’t Be Able to Watch ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Tonight

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” may be returning tonight, but it’s not coming back everywhere. That’s because Sinclair and Nexstar — two media companies that own 39 and 20 ABC affiliate stations, respectively — have announced they will continue to preempt the show even as it returns to ABC.

Both Sinclair and Nexstar are typically quiet members of the television ecosystem, but they have been massive parts of the Jimmy Kimmel saga. Last Monday, Kimmel made a comment that implied Charlie Kirk’s shooter may have been part of the “MAGA gang,” which outraged FCC chairman Brendan Carr. In response, Nexstar and Sinclair both announced they would be preempting Kimmel’s show. Disney soon followed suit, saying that it was pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” indefinitely.

It’s important to note that at no point was Kimmel’s show canceled. Also, though Nexstar has denied this has anything to do with its decision to not air Kimmel, Nexstar is currently trying to acquire its competitor Tegna in a merger that would cost $6.2 billion and require FCC approval.

Of course, there will be a multitude of ways to watch Kimmel’s return tonight. New episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” post regularly on Hulu and Disney+, and Kimmel’s monologue is always posted on YouTube as well as across the show’s social media channels. But there are several cities across America that will be unable to watch Kimmel’s return live on their ABC affiliate.

Here’s the full list of cities with Sinclair-owned ABC stations that will be unable to watch “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight. Instead of the late night show, news programming will play on these stations:

Alabama — Bessemer (WDBB)

Alabama — Birmingham (WABM and ABC 33/40)

Alabama — Mobile (WEAR-TV)

Alabama — Tuscaloosa (WDBB)

Arkansas — Little Rock (KATV)

California — Arcata (KAEF-TV)

California — Chico (KRCR-TV)

California — Eureka (KAEF-TV)

California — Redding (KRCR-TV)

Florida — Pensacola (WEAR-TV)

Florida — Fort Walton Beach (WEAR-TV)

Georgia — Macon (WGXA)

Michigan — Cadillac (WGTU)

Michigan — Cheboygan (WTOM-TV)

Michigan — Sault Ste. Marie (WGTQ)

Michigan — Traverse City (WGTU)

Missouri — St. Louis (KDNL-TV)

Nebraska — Grand Island (NTV)

Nebraska — Hastings (NTV)

Nebraska — Hayes Center (NTV)

Nebraska — Kearney (NTV)

Nebraska — McCook (NTV)

Nebraska — North Platte (NTV, KHGI-CD)

New Mexico — Clovis (KVIH-TV)

New York — Rochester (WHAM-TV)

North Carolina — Asheville (WLOS)

North Carolina — Greensboro (WXLV-TV)

North Carolina — Greenville (WCTI-TV)

North Carolina — High Point (WXLV-TV)

North Carolina — Jacksonville (WCTI-TV)

North Carolina — Lumberton (WPDE-TV)

North Carolina — New Bern (WCTI-TV)

North Carolina — Washington (WCTI-TV)

North Carolina — Winston-Salem (WXLV-TV)

Ohio — Columbus (WSYX)

Ohio — Dayton (WKEF)

Oklahoma — Tulsa (KTUL)

Oregon — Portland (KATU)

Oregon — Salem (KATU)

Pennsylvania — Altoona (WATM-TV)

Pennsylvania — Johnstown (WATM-TV)

Pennsylvania — State College (WATM-TV)

South Carolina — Anderson (WLOS)

South Carolina — Charleston (WCIV)

South Carolina — Florence (WPDE-TV)

South Carolina — Greenville (WLOS)

South Carolina — Myrtle Beach (WPDE-TV)

South Carolina — Spartanburg (WLOS)

Tennessee — Chattanooga (WTVC)

Texas — Abilene (KTXS-TV)

Texas — Amarillo (KVII-TV)

Texas — San Angelo (KTXE-LD)

Texas — Sweetwater (KTXS-TV)

Virginia — Lynchburg (WSET-TV)

Virginia — Roanoke (WSET-TV)

Washington, D.C. — Washington, D.C. (WJLA-TV)

Washington — Seattle (KOMO-TV)

Washington — Tacoma (KOMO-TV)

Washington — Vancouver (KATU)

West Virginia — Charleston (WCHS-TV)

West Virginia — Huntington (WCHS-TV)

West Virginia — Parkersburg (WCHS-TV)

And here’s the full list of cities with Nexstar-owned ABC stations that will be unable to watch “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight: