WGN America is rebranding as NewsNation in March when the cable network adds new programming. The move is the next step in the channel’s mission to compete with cable news leaders CNN and Fox News.

Two new hour-long shows are joining the roster, bringing the total hours of daily news content on the network to five: “NewsNation Early Edition” will be hosted by Nichole Berlie at 6 p.m. ET, and “The Donlon Report,” will follow at 7 p.m., anchored by Joe Donlon.

Berlie has been the Nexstar Media Group channel’s weekend anchor since last year.

“I’m excited to be a part of the NewsNation team and thrilled to be part of ‘Early Edition,'” she said in a statement. “Our mission of delivering fact-based, unbiased news is resonating with viewers, and I’m looking forward to building on NewsNation’s solid start with this expansion.”

Veteran anchor Ashleigh Banfield is also launching a new show for the network March 1. Her program, “Banfield,” was announced earlier this month and will air at 10 p.m. ET.

Prior to this rebranding, the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. news offerings on WGN America were known as “NewsNation.” They will now be called “NewsNationPrime.” The network says they are the only live national newscast in primetime, pointing to other cable networks’ decision to air opinion shows in the evening.