SAG-AFTRA Issues Formal Strike Guidelines: No On-Camera Singing, Dancing or Stunts

In a memo to its 160,000+ members, SAG-AFTRA outlined formal rules for the TV/Theatrical strike, which will at 12:01 AM PT on Friday.

At that time, SAG-AFTRA members are forbidden from all principal on-camera work for film and television productions produced by Hollywood studios. This includes singing, dancing, stunt work and puppetry.

Also off-limits is off-camera work such as voiceovers and narration, as well as background and stand-in work and any promotional work for a struck film or television production. This includes fan events like San Diego Comic-Con, film festivals like the upcoming Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals, and awards ceremonies like the Primetime Emmy Awards, which are expected to be postponed following news of this strike.

The memos were sent after an intense press conference at SAG-AFTRA’s Los Angeles headquarters announcing the strike, highlighted by a fiery speech by guild president Fran Drescher accusing the AMPTP of not negotiating in good faith on a fair deal for actors.

“I am shocked by the way the people that we have been in business with are treating us. I cannot believe it, quite frankly, how far apart we are on so many things. How they plead poverty, that they’re losing money left and right when giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them,” she said.

Read the full memo sent to SAG-AFTRA members below:

To All Members of SAG-AFTRA

The National Board has declared a strike of all covered services under the Producer – SAG-AFTRA Codified Basic Agreement and SAG-AFTRA Television Agreements and their related agreements (“TV/Theatrical Contracts”) and instructs all SAG-AFTRA members to cease rendering all services and performing all work covered by the TV/Theatrical Contracts. The strike extends to productions covered by any of the following agreements, effective at 12:01 AM Pacific Time, July 14, 2023:

Producer-SAG-AFTRA Codified Basic Agreement

SAG-AFTRA Television Agreement (includes New Media)

SAG-AFTRA New Media Agreement for High Budget Original or Derivative Programs

Special New Media Agreements

Low Budget Theatrical Agreement (LBA)

Moderate Low Budget Project Agreement (MPA)

Ultra Low Budget Project Agreement (UPA)

Members may be able to work on projects produced by non-AMPTP-related production companies under these agreements if such projects qualify for an Interim Agreement. A list of projects adhered to an Interim Agreement will be posted at sagaftrastrike.org.

Except as set forth in the Notice to Members Regarding Non-Struck Work, ALL COVERED SERVICES AND PERFORMING WORK UNDER THE TV/THEATRICAL CONTRACTS MUST BE WITHHELD, including, but not limited to:

Principal on camera work, such as:

Acting

Singing

Dancing

Performing stunts

Piloting on-camera aircraft

Puppeteering

Performance capture or motion capture work;

Principal off camera work, such as:

ADR/Looping

TV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical Trailers

Voice Acting

Singing

Narration, including audio descriptive services except as the services may be covered by another collective bargaining agreement referred in the Notice to Members Regarding Non-Struck Work

Stunt coordinating and related services

Background work

Stand-in work

Photo and/or body doubles

Fittings, wardrobe tests, and makeup tests

Rehearsals and camera tests

Scanning

Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape)



Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts, such as:

Tours

Personal appearances

Interviews

Conventions

Fan expos

Festivals

For your consideration events

Panels

Premieres/screenings

Award shows

Junkets

Podcast appearances

Social media

Studio showcases



Negotiating and/or entering into and/or consenting to:

An agreement to perform covered services in the future

Any new agreement related to merchandising connected to a covered project

The creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior work

Performing on a trailer for a struck production or other ancillary content connected to a struck production

*To ensure compliance with the rule to withhold all covered services, members who are also employed in non-performing capacities should consult with SAG-AFTRA by emailing SAGAFTRAstrike@sagaftra.org. To the extent prohibited under applicable law, SAG-AFTRA will not discipline members for purely non-covered work done in other non-performing capacities.

In addition to the withholding of all covered services, the following rules shall apply for the duration of the strike: