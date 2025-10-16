Anderson Cooper Explains How Press Actually Operates Inside the Pentagon: What Hegseth Said ‘Is Just a Lie’ | Video

Nearly every media organization declined this week to sign Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s new requirements for press inside the Pentagon, citing First Amendment concerns. So, during his appearance on “The Late Show” on Wednesday night, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper explained why, and explained how the press actually operates inside Washington.

When Colbert brought up the situation, Cooper was quick to note that CNN was among the outlets that didn’t sign it, as was Hegseth’s former employer, Fox News. From there, Cooper debunked Hegseth’s portrayal of media.

“First of all, what Secretary Hegseth said is just a lie,” he said. “He painted this portrait of, sort of reporters randomly roaming through the halls of the Pentagon without credentials, bursting into classified meetings and like forcing their way onto SEAL Team Six helicopters.”

Play video

“The idea that reporters are just wandering around and like, trying to find state secrets by busting in and interrupting things — reporters at the Pentagon who worked there, who have worked there for many years, they have badges. They know the rules. No one goes into classified areas. I mean, just the portrayal of it is based on a lie.”

Cooper then stressed how important it is to have reporters inside the Pentagon, considering how many lies this administration (as well as plenty of others) has told. The journalist added that reporters themselves are patriotic, and want the best for the public.

“The American people deserve to know things,” Cooper said. “And if you think you want government officials — Democrats, Republicans, whoever it is in power — if you think you want the people in power spoon-feeding you the information, and you’re not getting any other sorts of information, I think that’s an incredibly dangerous thing.”

Indeed, the Trump administration’s new policy would require reporters to not engage in “solicitation” with military officials, and demanded they not publish anything that was not authorized for public release. So, when the deadline to sign passed on Wednesday, reporters turned in their badges and left the Pentagon.

But, Cooper offered some optimism on that front, noting that these people will still be able to talk to their sources.

“There will not be an office in the Pentagon, but you can still contact,” he explained. “I mean, reporters who’ve been working at the Pentagon for years are deeply sourced, and there are people in the Department of Defense who want to talk to reporters for a variety of reasons.”

You can watch Cooper’s thoughts on the situation in the video above.