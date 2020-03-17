Insiders say networks are committed to completing all the pilots that have been ordered
For the broadcast TV networks and new pilots that were set to begin shooting in the coming weeks, the shuttering of productions around the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic comes at a particularly unfortunate time and could have ramifications that will be felt for months.
The past week has seen rapid escalation in the pandemic’s effect on the TV business, as productions around the world were forced to hit the pause button in compliance with health advisories — and, in many cases, governmental mandates — barring public gatherings. Nearly every show or pilot currently in production was forced to suspend physical production for two to three weeks, with those yet to begin delayed indefinitely. Some projects close to completion were allowed the weekend to ramp down, as the first full week of social distancing gets underway.
For most of the season’s pilots, the shutdown came before they even had a chance to begin filming. Casting and pre-production were well underway, with an eye to begin physical production in the coming weeks. The studios’ move to call off nearly all filming late last week leaves those timelines scrambled.
At least one pilot was able to complete filming, the Chuck Lorre comedy “B Positive,” but for just about everyone else, the future remains uncertain. Studios and networks have pledged to monitor the situation closely, but some tough decisions about when or whether to resume filming will have to be made if the pandemic doesn’t resolve itself in a timely manner.
According to multiple network insiders, the broadcasters still remain committed to filming all of the pilots that have already been ordered. That may involve shifting some pilots off-cycle, potentially missing the May upfront deadline and simply accepting that some new shows won’t be ready for a fall premiere. But none of the networks are keen to hand out series orders to shows without a full episode.
For the individual networks, how they proceed will depend heavily on how many holes they’ll have in their schedule come fall. Luckily, the shutdown comes in a year when the broadcast networks were already ordering fewer in-cycle pilots than they had in the past, with a disproportionate number of new shows getting series orders right out of the gate.
The CW had already lined up reboots of “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “Superman & Lois” well before the coronavirus outbreaks began. ABC has the David E. Kelley drama “The Big Sky” ordered straight-to-series, while Fox has given a series commitment to the comedy “Call Me Kat.” NBC alone has three comedies already going to series — “The Kenan Show,” which was rolled over from last season; the untitled Tina Fey-Robert Carlock single-cam starring Ted Danson; and the Dwayne Johnson comedy “Young Rock,” announced earlier this year.
Some existing series may also see a boost if pilots don’t get back up and running right away, insiders said. Should the networks be stuck without new series to roll out in the fall, that could be good news for shows that otherwise would’ve been on the bubble for renewal. With so much still up in the air, a known show with a reliable, if smaller than ideal, audience may be more appealing than ever.
One other possible outcome floated by multiple network insiders was that upfronts simply happen later this year. Though they regularly happen the second week of May, every major broadcaster has called off their glitzy in-person sales pitches in favor of virtual or digital presentations of their upcoming season of programming for advertisers, all of which could theoretically happen at a later date.
No plans to delay upfronts have been made yet — few concrete plans have been made at all — but the fate of this season’s pilots and their production timelines would depend on such a decision.
Bored at Home? Here's Where You Can Watch Most of AFI's Top 25 Films (Photos)
Check out where you watch most of the films (yes, four are not available, unfortunately) on AFI's list.
25. "To Kill a Mockingbird" (1962)
Since you can’t see Aaron Sorkin’s new adaptation on Broadway right now, you can check out the classic film with an impeccable and honorable performance by Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch. We should just say, watch everything on Amazon Prime.
Universal
24. "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982)
Another Spielberg classic, it feels like every kids movie or nostalgia show or movie of the last 20 years owes a big debt to “E.T.” And if you watched that adorable holiday ad from last year, it’s worth checking out just how well the original holds up. Again, you can watch this on Amazon Prime in collaboration with Starz.
Universal
23. "The Grapes of Wrath" (1940)
John Ford’s adaptation of the classic John Steinbeck novel is unfortunately not available for streaming at present.
20th Century Fox
22. "Some Like It Hot" (1959)
AFI in a separate list named Billy Wilder’s “Some Like It Hot” the funniest movie ever made. It’s a riot featuring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as two musicians who disguise themselves as women in order to evade the mob. It also features Marilyn Monroe at her absolute best. Also watch this on Amazon Prime Video.
United Artists
21. "Chinatown" (1974)
“Forget it, Jake. It’s Chinatown.” That’s the capper to a near-perfect movie rich with a web of corruption, deceit and crime. It also has a masterful Jack Nicholson performance in which he’s in virtually every scene, not to mention wearing a bandage on his nose for most of the film. You can also see this on Amazon in collaboration with Starz.
Paramount Pictures
20. "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946)
It’s usually a Christmas tradition, but Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a rousing, feel-good story at any time of year and is an especially poignant message about valuing life and others in these hard times. Watch it on Amazon Prime.
Liberty Films
19. "On the Waterfront" (1954)
Marlon Brando had already given titanic performances in films like “A Streetcar Named Desire,” but his sobering work in Elia Kazan’s “On the Waterfront” helped the film sweep the Oscars, including Best Picture. It’s a drama and crime film about an ex-prize fighter who “coulda been a contender” and helps stand up to his corrupt union bosses. Watch it on the Criterion Collection/Crackle.
Columbia Pictures
18. "The General" (1927)
Arguably Buster Keaton’s finest silent film (he also has a quick cameo in “Sunset Boulevard”), “The General” is different from Chaplin’s “City Lights” in that it doesn’t have the same sentimental side and is instead jammed with laughs and incredible stunts the likes of which only Keaton could do. It's on Amazon Prime.
United Artists
17. "The Graduate" (1967)
Mike Nichols’ “The Graduate” helped to herald the shift Old Hollywood to New Hollywood, introducing American audiences to a style of filmmaking popularized by European giants of the early ‘60s. But it also helped to shape a new kind of teen counterculture and made Dustin Hoffman a star. It's available on The Criterion Collection/CBS All Access.
Embassy PIctures
16. "Sunset Boulevard" (1950)
Billy Wilder’s film noir probes the fading glory of Old Hollywood with Gloria Swanson as an old star of silent pictures, Noram Desmond. It’s a perfect place to start exploring the noir genre, as the Top 100 also includes films like “Double Indemnity” and “The Maltese Falcon.” You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Paramount
15. "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968)
Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi masterpiece was polarizing in its day (and still is), but it’s visually awe-inspiring, remarkably tense and a profound and spiritual story on the pursuit for higher meaning in life. Ideally it’s worth seeing on film in the biggest theater possible, but seeing as you’re not going anywhere during the coronavirus, streaming will do. It's available on DirecTV.
Warner Bros.
14. "Psycho" (1960)
Alfred Hitchock’s “Psycho” is as tightly wound of a thriller as you’ll ever see, using imposing black and white cinematography and Bernard Hermann’s riveting score to brilliantly set the mood. Just don’t take a shower afterwards. You can watch it on Amazon in collaboration with Starz.
Paramount Pictures
13. "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" (1977)
Ok, we’re guessing you’ve seen this one already or maybe heard of it. But if you are doing a marathon of the AFI Top 100 list, it’s worth it to see the wonder, creativity and old-fashioned charms of George Lucas’ original “Star Wars” film in the context of all the other classics on this list. It’s available on Disney+.
Fox
12. "The Searchers" (1956)
You can watch John Ford's "The Searchers," starring John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter and Natalie Wood, on DirecTV.
Warner Bros.
11. "City Lights" (1931)
Charlie Chaplin's "City Lights" is part of the Criterion Collection.
United Artists
10. "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)
The famous movie about Dorothy and her journey to Oz, directed by Victor Fleming, is available for your viewing pleasure on Fubo.
MGM
9. "Vertigo" (1958)
Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo," starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with Starz.
Paramount Pictures
8. "Schindler's List" (1993)
Steven Spielberg's famous World War II drama is available on Amazon Prime Video, in collaboration with Starz.
Universal Pictures
7. "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962)
David Lean's 3 hour 48 min drama is available on Crackle -- however, you'll have to watch it with ads.
Columbia Pictures
6. "Gone With the Wind" (1939)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Warner Bros.
5. "Singin' in the Rain" (1952)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
MGM
4. "Raging Bull" (1980)
You can watch Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull" on Amazon Prime. The film stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent and Cathy Moriarty.
United Artists
3. "Casablanca" (1943)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Warner Bros.
2. "The Godfather" (1972)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Paramount
1. "Citizen Kane" (1941)
It's not on streaming. Tough luck.
Paramount
Jennifer Maas
TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421
Reid Nakamura
TV reporter • reid.nakamura@thewrap.com • @reidnakamura