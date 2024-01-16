If Big Tech and the AI industry felt they received the creative community’s collective stink eye in 2023, then they have no idea what will hit them in 2024. This year promises an ongoing onslaught of AI-related copyright infringement cases filed by the largest and most influential media and entertainment companies on the planet.

Case in point: The New York Times’ multi-dimensional case against Microsoft and OpenAI for both unlawful scraping of its journalistic content and infringing competition, which it filed just before the ball dropped in Times Square. That suit, together with others before and after it, will define the basic rules of copyright that will transform the media and entertainment business.