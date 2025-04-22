What Time Does ‘Andor’ Season 2 Premiere on Disney+?

After three years, one of the most critically beloved chapters in the “Star Wars” universe is back. That’s right, “Andor” has returned for its second and final season.

The Disney+ original centers around Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-rebel spy who becomes invaluable to the Rebel Alliance. The drama takes place five years before the events of “Rogue One,” the 2016 movie that was a prequel to 1977’s original “Star Wars.” Wondering how you can watch this three-time Emmy-nominated series? Here’s what you need to know.

When will “Andor” Season 2 episodes be on Disney+?

The first three episodes in this new season will premiere on April 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. After that, new episodes will premiere at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Tuesdays.

“Andor” will also be available to watch linearly. The “Star Wars” drama will make is broadcast debut on both ABC and FX starting on April 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

How many episodes will there be?

Altogether, there will be 12 episodes in this new season. However, rather than releasing them weekly, Disney+ will release this season in four blocks, each containing three episodes. This season will then conclude on May 13.

What is Season 2 about?

As war becomes more and more inevitable, this season will see Cassian Andor become more of a key player for the Rebel Alliance. “Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices, and conflicting agendas will become profound,” a press release for the series reads.

In addition to Luna, Season 2 stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu and Elizabeth Dulau, along with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Tony Gilroy serves as the series’ creator and executive producer with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy serving as additional EPs. The writers for “Andor” Season 2 include Gilroy (Episodes 1-3), Beau Willimon (Episodes 4-6), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 7-9) and Tom Bissell (Episodes 10-12). Ariel Kleiman will direct the first six episodes, while Janus Metz directs Episodes 7-9 and Alonso Ruizpalacios directs the final three.

Watch the trailer: