What Time Is ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Finale Out?

The end has arrived for “The Summer I Turned Pretty.” The Prime Video series wraps up its third season on Wednesday — but when exactly can you start streaming it?

Starring Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, the series based on Jenny Han’s books has divided fans into Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah for years now. In the penultimate episode, we saw Conrad (Briney) hop a flight to Paris to reunite with his love — but plans have fallen apart in this show before.

Here’s what you need to know.

How many total episodes are there in Season 3?

In total, there will be 11 episodes this season.

What time does the Season 3 finale of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” come out?

The finale will hit Prime Video at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Is this the series finale?

It would appear that way! The series officially ran out of book material a few episodes ago, venturing into all-new territory, but that territory does not extend to a Season 4. However, in June, Han told EW “never say never” and that she would return if she felt inspired to continue the story and the cast was on board, adding, “It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell.”

Watch the trailer for the final episodes