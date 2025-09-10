‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Episode 10: 7 Most Shocking Moments

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3, Episode 10.

After “The Summer I Turned Pretty” went off script from Jenny Han’s third and final book in the trilogy following Belly and Jeremiah’s failed wedding in Season 3, Episode 10 dove even deeper into a new Parisian reality for Lola Tung’s Belly, with plenty of surprises in store for fans.

If you need a quick refresher, Season 3, Episode 8, saw the conclusion of Han’s “We’ll Always Have Summer,” which ends its narrative after Belly and Jeremiah called off the wedding. In the book, the next chapter takes place “a couple of years later” on Belly’s wedding day to Conrad. The last pages of the book are filled with the five letters Conrad sent to Belly while she studied abroad in Spain that brought them back together.

Despite the time jump in the book, Episode 9 saw the immediate, day-of aftermath of the wedding, which used the letters as a jumping off point as Belly headed off to Paris to try to salvage her study abroad program. She quickly found out she no longer had a spot in the program, and met several new Parisian friends, including Benito, who’s mentioned in Conrad’s letters to Belly in the book.

As Episode 10 diverged even further from the books, see the seven most shocking moments below.

Jeremiah keeping his cheater reputation up

As Episode 10 picks up three months after the wedding, the episode spotlights the holiday festivities of both Belly in Paris, as well as Jeremiah, Steven, Taylor, Conrad, Laurel, John and Adam back in the States, with Jeremiah, Steven and Taylor hosting a Friendsgiving while Jeremiah crashes in Steven’s apartment. Taylor walks in on Jeremiah kissing an unknown brunette in the kitchen before another friend of Steven’s who Jeremiah was hooking up with walks in, sees them kissing and immediately walks out.

Jeremiah is scolded by both Taylor for hooking up with her friends and by Steven for hooking up with his colleagues.

Jeremiah rejecting Breaker job and couch surfing to avoid Finch

Despite Jeremiah feeling so confident about taking the Breaker job ahead of the wedding, Episode 10 reveals that he rejected the job in order to finish school, but instead of going back to Finch, he’s been finishing his classes online while crashing with Steven, who reminds him that couch surfing involves moving from apartment to apartment.

Denise agrees to let Jeremiah stay with her for a week, which subsequently turns into a month, and the pair bond over Christmastime.

Adam cutting up Jeremiah

When Adam shows up to Friendsgiving unannounced, he quickly learns what Jeremiah has been up to, especially after Redbird lets it slip that Jeremiah hasn’t even come by to visit the fraternity house. Adam then cuts off Jeremiah, forcing him to get a real job.

Steven quitting Breaker after getting caught with startup

The episode then jumps to Christmas time, and Steven calls Denise to let her know their contact at Dunster Capital notified them that he’s stopping the funding for their startup. Adam walks in and while Steven scrambles to explain what he’s overheard, Adam reveals that he was behind the change in funding, revealing that he knows all about Steven and Denise’s plan. While Adam clarifies he’s not firing Steven even after learning the news, Steven quits his job at Breaker.

Belly going for it with Benito

While Episode 10 saw romantic vibes between Belly and Benito, they don’t actually get together until Taylor encourages Belly to go for it as she visits for New Years and sees that Conrad has been sending Belly letters, and even a care package. B

elly kisses Benito at midnight on New Years Eve and they sleep together shortly after.

Belly staying an extra year in Paris and getting more serious with Benito

Episode 10 then fast forwards another several months to later in the spring, when Belly decides not to go home for graduation and, instead, stay in Paris another year and take over Gemma’s lease. During these several months, Belly has gotten much closer with Benito, and even agrees to come to Mexico with him for his grandmother’s birthday.

Jeremiah gives Conrad permission to pursue Belly

The time jump to spring happens on the anniversary on Susannah’s death, and back in the States, both Jeremiah and Conrad visit her grave, giving them a chance to finally clear the air. Jeremiah lets Conrad have it and digs into him for ruining what he pictured for his future, but eventually they reconcile and hug it out. Jeremiah admits he “could never compete” with what Conrad and Belly had and gives Conrad permission to pursue Belly by saying, “do what you have to do, don’t expect me to be okay with it, but don’t f–king waste it either.”

The permission queues a reunion between Conrad and Belly as Conrad buys a flight to Paris ahead of his conference in Brussels, with Episode 11, the series finale, promising to bring them back together.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” releases new episodes Wednesdays on Prime Video.