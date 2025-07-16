Here Are All the Songs in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” is finally back for its third and final season, and, just like seasons past, is delivering a strong soundtrack with plenty of Taylor Swift.

The first Swift song to play in the series is “Midnights” vault track “You’re Losing Me,” which plays during an especially pivotal moment for Lola Tung’s Belly in the Season 3 premiere, and we’re expecting even more to keep coming throughout the season.

Chappell Roan’s hits make not one but two appearances in the first two episodes of Season 3 with both “Hot To Go!” and “Good Luck, Babe,” and when things turn sour with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), the soundtrack embraces ballads from Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo — fittingly titled “lacy.”

See the full list of all the songs in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 so far. This list will be updated weekly as new episodes drop on Prime Video.

Episode 1 (“Last Season”):

“Dreams” by the Cranberries

“Open Arms” by SZA

“Can’t Stop” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

“FRI(END)S” by V

“Get Loud” by Coi Leray

“HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan

“Summer Love” by Justin Timberlake

“reason to live” by mehro

“NANi” by Saweetie

“Lovin on Me” by Jack Harlow

“Dilemma” by Kelly Rowland and Nelly

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

“i like the way you kiss me” by Artemas

“You’re Losing Me” by Taylor Swift

Episode 2 (“Last Christmas”):