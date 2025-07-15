‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Release Schedule: What Time Are New Episodes Streaming?

It’s not summer without “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” but it’ll soon be the end of the road for Jenny Han’s beloved YA series.

As the Prime Video TV adaptation comes to a close with its third season, based o Han’s “We’ll Always Have Summer,” Belly (Lola Tung) will be forced to chose between Conrad (Christopher Briney) or Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) once and for all.

Picking up years after the Season 2 finale saw Belly pick Jeremiah, Season 3 will see Belly and Jeremiah as a couple at Finch University, with Conrad out of sight and out of mind in California — that is, until, Belly crosses paths with the older Fisher brother and struggles to get him out of her mind.

The supersized season begins streaming Wednesday, July 16, so get all the details on the new series — including what time new episodes drop — below.

When does “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 come out?

The third and final season of the YA series premieres Wednesday, July 16 with its first two episodes.

Where is “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 streaming?

Like its two other seasons, Season 3 will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

What time do new episodes drop?

Episodes will begin streaming every Wednesday at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

What’s the full “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 episode release schedule?

After dropping its first two episodes on Wednesday, July 16, “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 will drop new episodes of its 11-episode season weekly on Wednesdays through its series finale on Sept. 17. See the full schedule below:

Season 3, Episode 1 (season premiere): Wednesday, July 16

Season 3, Episode 2: Wednesday, July 16

Season 3, Episode 3: Wednesday, July 23

Season 3, Episode 4: Wednesday, July 30

Season 3, Episode 5: Wednesday, Aug. 6

Season 3, Episode 6: Wednesday, Aug. 13

Season 3, Episode 7: Wednesday, Aug. 20

Season 3, Episode 8: Wednesday, Aug. 27

Season 3, Episode 9: Wednesday, Sept. 3

Season 3, Episode 10: Wednesday, Sept. 10

Season 3, Episode 11 (series finale): Wednesday, Sept. 17

What is “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 about?

The official logline for Season 3 is as follows: “It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…”

Who stars in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3?

Tung, Casalegno and Briney all return alongside Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung and Colin Ferguson. Isabella Briggs and Kristen Connolly join the cast as series regulars, and new recurring cast members include Sofia Bryant, Lily Donoghue, Zoé de Grand’Maison, Emma Ishta and Tanner Zagarino.

Watch the trailer: