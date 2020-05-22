‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Renewed for Season 3 at FX

FX has renewed the vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” for a third season, the network announced on Friday.

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” Nick Grad, president of original programming, said. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

The comedy, an adaptation of the Taika Waititi-Jemaine Clement movie of the same name, is currently airing its second season on the network. The next original episode airs Wednesday, May 27, with the season finale set to air next month.

Per FX, Season 2 is averaging 3.2 million total viewers across all platforms, which represents a 25% increase over last season.

The mockumentary-style comedy documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms serve as executive producers alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and Stefani Robinson. “What We Do in the Shadows” is produced by FX Productions.