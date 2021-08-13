‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Gets Early Season 4 Renewal at FX – Watch Season 3 Trailer Here (Video)

“What We Do in the Shadows” has scored an early Season 4 renewal ahead of the premiere of its upcoming third season on FX, the cable channel revealed during its day at the Television Critics Association’s virtual summer press tour Friday.

This fourth season of the comedy, which is created by Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi based on their mockumentary film of the same name, will debut in 2022.

Also Friday, FX released the trailer for “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 3, which will debut Thursday, Sept. 2 at 10/9c on FX. You can watch the video here or above.

The comedy documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Here’s the official description for Season 3 of “What We Do in the Shadows,” per FX:

“After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?”

And here are the loglines given for the first two episodes of the 10-episode season:

“The Prisoner” (FX, 10 p.m. ET/PT): Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion. Written by Paul Simms; Directed by Kyle Newacheck.

“The Cloak of Duplication” (FX, 10:30 p.m. ET/PT): A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee. Written by Sam Johnson & Chris Marcil; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

“Fans can’t seem to get enough of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ and FX is ready to feed that appetite by setting up the series for a fourth season,” Nick Grad, president, of original programming at FX Entertainment, said. “Our thanks to the extraordinary job by the creative team, cast and crew who keep making a great show better each season.”

“What We Do in the Shadows” is executive produced by Clement, Waititi, Paul Simms, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush.

The FX Productions show has received 10 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, over the course of its first two seasons.