It’s last call for a number of great movies leaving HBO and HBO Max in March. Fortunately, the month is also packed with new movies and shows, but if you were planning to revisit any of the films below, now’s your chance.

The good news is you won’t have to squeeze in any binge-watching – there are no series leaving HBO Max this month, just films. Expiring titles of note include Sam Raimi’s definitive horror films “The Evil Dead” and “Evil Dead 2,” Wes Anderson’s charming coming-of-age romance “Moonrise Kingdom,” the Charlize Theron-led dramedy “Tully,” Judd Apatow’s “The King of Staten Island” starring Pete Davidson, and the musical drama “Dreamgirls,” starring Jennifer Hudson in the role that earned her the Oscar.

There are also several comedy favorites expiring in March, including both “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” and “Ted.”

See the full list of everything leaving HBO and HBO Max this month below.

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2012 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Blindness, 2008 (HBO)

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, 1988 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle Million Dollar Mutts, 2009 (HBO)

Dreamgirls, 2006 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Evil Dead 2, 1987 (HBO)

Fear, 2005 (HBO)

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White, 2009 (HBO)

Happily N’Ever After, 2007 (HBO)

Herbie: Fully Loaded, 2005 (HBO)

I Am Number Four, 2011 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (2009)

In & Out, 1997 (HBO)

Joe, 2014 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Kicking & Screaming, 2005 (HBO)

La Odisea De Los Giles, 2019 (HBO)

Lina From Lima, 2019 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Miracle On 34th Street, 1994 (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

New In Town, 2009 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

Pepito, 2020 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Slipping Into Darkness, 1971 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight, 1986 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 1985 (HBO)

Ted, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

The Bourne Legacy, 2012 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Devil’s Double, 2011 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Evil Dead, 1983 (HBO)

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The King Of Staten Island, 2020 (HBO)

The Man With The Iron Fists, 2012 (Unrated Version) (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Serenade, 1939 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2000 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

War, 2007 (HBO)