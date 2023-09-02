To quote the great Taylor Swift, “August slipped away like a moment in time.” September has arrived, and with it, a countdown to certain films and shows leaving Netflix at the end of the 30-day month. Penny Marshall’s “A League of Their Own” (1992) has one more month to teach you that “There’s no crying in baseball,” and why not watch it in support of the Prime Video series that can’t seem to catch a break? If you’re more in the mood for a childish story and magical whimsy, the person you need is “Nanny McPhee” (2005).

Franchise films exiting the streamer’s rotation this month include “Rocky,” “Rocky II,” “Rocky III,” “Rocky IV” and “Rocky V.” Along with those wrestling movies, other films departing at the end of September are “Snow White & the Huntsman,” “Star Trek,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Titanic” and “Warm Bodies.”

Here’s everything leaving Netflix in September 2023.

Leaving 9/2/23

The Debt Collector

Leaving 9/4/23

Vampire Academy

Leaving 9/6/23

The Originals: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/12/23

Colette

Leaving 9/14/23

Intervention: Season 21

Leaving 9/29/23

Annihilation

Leaving 9/30/23

60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies