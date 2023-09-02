Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in September 2023

Last call for Penny Marshall’s “A League of Their Own”

Geena Davis as Dottie Hinson in "A League of Their Own" (Sony Pictures)

To quote the great Taylor Swift, “August slipped away like a moment in time.” September has arrived, and with it, a countdown to certain films and shows leaving Netflix at the end of the 30-day month. Penny Marshall’s “A League of Their Own” (1992) has one more month to teach you that “There’s no crying in baseball,” and why not watch it in support of the Prime Video series that can’t seem to catch a break? If you’re more in the mood for a childish story and magical whimsy, the person you need is “Nanny McPhee” (2005).

Franchise films exiting the streamer’s rotation this month include “Rocky,” “Rocky II,” “Rocky III,” “Rocky IV” and “Rocky V.” Along with those wrestling movies, other films departing at the end of September are “Snow White & the Huntsman,” “Star Trek,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Titanic” and “Warm Bodies.”

Here’s everything leaving Netflix in September 2023.

Leaving 9/2/23

The Debt Collector

Leaving 9/4/23

Two older men stand in front of a bar holding drinks
Vampire Academy

Leaving 9/6/23

The Originals: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 9/12/23

Colette

Maestro
Leaving 9/14/23

Intervention: Season 21

Leaving 9/29/23

Annihilation

Leaving 9/30/23

Bradley Cooper in "Maestro" (Netflix)
60 Days In: Season 3

A League of Their Own

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

Clear and Present Danger

Doom

Bradley Cooper in "Maestro" (Netflix)
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Kick-Ass

Lawless

Nanny McPhee

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III 

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Snow White & the Huntsman

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

Titanic

Warm Bodies

Equalizer 3
