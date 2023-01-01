It’s the new year, and there are a lot of new shows and films coming to Amazon Prime Video, including the Jennifer Lopez-led comedy “Shotgun Wedding” and Season 2 of the platform’s animated fantasy series “The Legend of Vox Machina.”

If you’re not in the gym working on those New Year’s resolutions, you can go on an comedic adventure with Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding,” which stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel who play a couple that attempts to wrangle their family members together for an ultimate designation wedding. However, things take a dark turn when the couple starts to get cold feet, and the entire wedding ends up being held hostage. The film drops on Prime Video Jan. 27.

As for shows, “Hunters” returns Jan. 13 with its second and final season. The series follows a group of skilled Nazi hunters who are on a mission to take down high-profile Nazis in 1977 who are plotting to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The series includes Logan Lerman, Tiffany Boone, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvaney, Dylan Baker, Lena Olin and more.

Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina” — on Prime Video on Jan. 20 — Vox Machina gets back in the saddle to save the world once again after defending the realm against destruction in the pilot season.

On Jan. 23, Judy Sheindlin, the leading lady of court television, is coming back to the screen with an all-new court show called “Judy Justice,” which will air on Amazon’s ad-supported, on-demand streaming service Freevee.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in January 2023 below.

