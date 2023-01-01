It’s the new year, and there are a lot of new shows and films coming to Amazon Prime Video, including the Jennifer Lopez-led comedy “Shotgun Wedding” and Season 2 of the platform’s animated fantasy series “The Legend of Vox Machina.”
If you’re not in the gym working on those New Year’s resolutions, you can go on an comedic adventure with Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding,” which stars Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel who play a couple that attempts to wrangle their family members together for an ultimate designation wedding. However, things take a dark turn when the couple starts to get cold feet, and the entire wedding ends up being held hostage. The film drops on Prime Video Jan. 27.
As for shows, “Hunters” returns Jan. 13 with its second and final season. The series follows a group of skilled Nazi hunters who are on a mission to take down high-profile Nazis in 1977 who are plotting to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The series includes Logan Lerman, Tiffany Boone, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvaney, Dylan Baker, Lena Olin and more.
Season 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina” — on Prime Video on Jan. 20 — Vox Machina gets back in the saddle to save the world once again after defending the realm against destruction in the pilot season.
On Jan. 23, Judy Sheindlin, the leading lady of court television, is coming back to the screen with an all-new court show called “Judy Justice,” which will air on Amazon’s ad-supported, on-demand streaming service Freevee.
Check out the full list of what’s new on Amazon Prime Video in January 2023 below.
January 1
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (Freevee)
- How to Train Your Dragon (Freevee)
- Source Code (Freevee)
- The Devil Wears Prada (Freevee)
- Dharma & Greg Seasons 1-5
- Invader Zim
- Nella the Princess Knight
- Shimmer and Shine
- 12 O’Clock High Seasons 1-3
- Welcome to Flatch
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- After Earth
- Akeelah and the Bee
- Ali
- Antwone Fisher
- Are We There Yet?
- Baby Boy
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Beauty Shop
- Black Dynamite
- Blankman
- Blue Chips
- Breakdown
- Breakin’ All the Rules
- Broken City
- Brown Sugar
- Clue
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Downsizing
- El Dorado
- El Mariachi
- Election
- Employee of the Month
- Europa Report
- Failure to Launch
- Forces of Nature
- Frankie & Alice
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Gamer
- God’s Not Dead
- Guess Who
- Harold and Maude
- Higher Learning
- Home for the Holidays
- I Am Not Your Negro
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- In My Country
- In the Heat of the Night
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
- Jesse Stone: Night Passage
- Jesse Stone: Sea Change
- Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
- Juliet, Naked
- Just Wright
- Love the Coopers
- Mad Love
- Mean Creek
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
- Mississippi Burning
- Mo’ Money
- Money Train
- Mr. 3000
- Muscle Shoals
- O Brother, Where Art Thou?
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
- Paycheck
- Poetic Justice
- Private Parts
- Rec
- Rec 2
- Rec 3: Genesis
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Rejoice and Shout
- Rosemary’s Baby
- School Daze
- Serpico
- She Hate Me
- Six Degrees of Separation
- Sorry to Bother You
- Tangerine
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Big Wedding
- The Brady Bunch Movie
- The Butler
- The Devil’s Backbone
- The Duchess
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Gospel According to Andre
- The Love Guru
- The Peacemaker
- The Running Man
- The Sons of Katie Elder
- The Two Jakes
- Three Can Play That Game
- To Sir, With Love
- True Grit (1969)
- Walking Tall (2004)
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Witness
- You Got Served
- Nova Vita Season 1 (Freevee)
- Wagon Train Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)
- Battleship (Freevee)
- Bill & Ted Face the Music (Freevee)
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (Freevee)
- Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Freevee)
- Booksmart (Freevee)
- City of God (Freevee)
- Click (Freevee)
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (Freevee)
- Contraband (Freevee)
- Four Kids and It (Freevee)
- Freaky (Freevee)
- Fried Green Tomatoes (Freevee)
- Get Him to the Greek (Freevee)
- Grown Ups 2 (Freevee)
- Identity Thief (Freevee)
- Jumanji (1995, Freevee)
- Let Him Go (Freevee)
- Lincoln (Freevee)
- Little Fockers (Freevee)
- Machine Gun Preacher (Freevee)
- Man of the House (Freevee)
- Me Your Madness (Freevee)
- Meet the Fockers (Freevee)
- Meet the Parents (Freevee)
- Monte Carlo (Freevee)
- Morgan (Freevee)
- Morning Glory (Freevee)
- Nerve (Freevee)
- Office Space (Freevee)
- Out of Sight (Freevee)
- Passengers (Freevee)
- Peeples (Freevee)
- Planet 51 (Freevee)
- Red Sparrow (Freevee)
- Shark Tale (Freevee)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014, Freevee)
- The American (Freevee)
- The Call (Freevee)
- The Croods (Freevee)
- The Darkest Minds (Freevee)
- The Family That Preys (Freevee)
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Freevee)
- The Hot Chick (Freevee)
- The Night Before (Freevee)
- The Purge (Freevee)
- The Smurfs (Freevee)
- The Smurfs 2 (Freevee)
- Think Like a Man (Freevee)
- This is the End (Freevee)
- Tombstone (Freevee)
- Unstoppable (Freevee)
- Widows (Freevee)
- Zombieland (Freevee)
January 3
- Endeavour Season 8
- Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
January 6
- Cosmic Love France
- The Rig
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Black and Blue
- Power Rangers
January 8
- The Winter Palace
January 10
- Snitch
January 13
- Hunters Season 2
- The Test Season 2
January 15
- The Steve Harvey Show Seasons 1-6
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
- Road Trip
January 16
- Vengeance
January 20
- The Legend of the Vox Machina Season 2
January 21
- Hercules (2014)
January 23
- Judy Justice Season 2 Winter Premiere (Freevee)
January 27
- Shotgun Wedding
- The King’s Speech
January 31
- Nate Bargatze: Hello World
- Orphan: First Kill
- Killing Them Softly