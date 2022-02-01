HBO and HBO Max will be home to new original films, highly anticipated streaming debuts of new releases, and the finales of three popular series throughout February. Below, we’ve assembled a complete list of everything new on HBO and HBO Max in February 2022, and it includes a new thriller from director Steven Soderbergh and starring Zoe Kravitz called “KIMI.” The original feature takes place in a COVID-19 pandemic Seattle and follows an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers violent crimes have occurred in a data stream. The Max Original film premieres on Feb. 10.

Also coming in February is the “Raised by Wolves” Season 2 premiere on Feb. 3, with new episodes released weekly, as well as the season premiere of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on Feb. 20. And coming to a close in February are the original series “Euphoria,” “And Just Like That…” and “Peacemaker,” which all air finales this month.

In terms of new library titles, the 20th Century Studios blockbuster “Free Guy” will be streaming starting on Feb. 23 and Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” arrives on Feb. 25, while Feb. 1 marks the streaming debut of Guillermo del Toro’s dark drama “Nightmare Alley.”

Additional library films added to HBO Max this month include the Oscar-winning “12 Years a Slave,” “Chinatown” and the 1961 version of “West Side Story.”

Check out the full list of what’s new to HBO and HBO Max in February 2022 below.

Fredrick Douglass: In Five Speeches, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Arriving February 1:

3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)

12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)

After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Airheads, 1994 (HBO)

Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)

Amistad, 1997

An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)

Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)

Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

Broken English, 2007 (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)

Calvario, 2019 (HBO)

Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chuck

The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)

Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)

Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)

Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)

The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)

Fame, 1980

Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)

Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)

From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)

The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)

The Loft, 2014 (HBO)

Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)

Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)

The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)

Monsters, 2010 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)

Network, 1976

Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)

Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)

No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)

Ondine, 2009 (HBO)

The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)

Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)

Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Red 2, 2013 (HBO)

Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)

Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)

Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)

Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

The Searchers, 1956

The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)

Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987

Shrink, 2009 (HBO)

Splinter, 2008 (HBO)

Sugar, 2008 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)

Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)

Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)

The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Yun, 2018 (HBO)

Searchlight Pictures

Arriving February 2:

Tacoma FD, Season 3

Arriving February 3:

40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Cracked, 2021 (HBO)

Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original

Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)

Pure, 2021 (HBO)

Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)

When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)

Arriving February 4:

Double Cross

Rhodes To The Top

Sin Senas Particulares

Arriving February 5:

Rick and Morty, Season 5

Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2

Arriving February 6:

Big Trick Energy

Arriving February 7:

Backyard Bar Wars

Arriving February 9:

Smiling Friends, Season 2

Arriving February 10:

About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary

KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)

ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Arriving February 11:

Antlers, 2021 (HBO)

Apple & Onion, Season 2C

Arriving February 13:

The Bachelor Winter Games

Arriving February 15:

Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Arriving February 16:

Off The Air, Season 11

Arriving February 17:

HBO

Craig of the Creek, Season 4A

Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Arriving February 18:

La Foquita El 10 De La Calle

Top Gear, Season 30

Arriving February 20:

Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)

Arriving February 22:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Arriving February 23:

Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)

Robot Chicken, Season 11 A

Arriving February 24:

Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere

Bing, Season 1

Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Arriving February 25:

The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)

Arriving February 27:

Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)