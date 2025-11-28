What’s New on Hulu and Disney+ in December 2025

The holidays have arrived and a storm of Christmas movies – among a few other new releases – are landing on Hulu and Disney+.

Across the streamers, holiday classics like “Home Alone,” “Gremlins,” and “The Santa Clause” are all available at the top of the month. The biggest Disney+ original to land during the final month of the year is Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” which is sure to delight fans of the book series.

Here are all the movies and shows landing on the streaming pair in December 2025.

Hulu and Disney+

Dec. 1

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

Crazy Heart (2010)

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Epic Movie (2007)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins En Espanol (1984)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Home Alone 4 (2002)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

Legion (2010)

Legion En Espanol (2010)

Love is Strange (2014)

Love Is Strange En Espanol (2014)

Maggie’s Plan (2016)

Maggie’s Plan En Espanol (2016)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Night School (2018)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Roll Bounce (2005)

17 Again (2009)

17 Again En Espanol (2009)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

Superbad (2007)

Superbad En Espanol (2007)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

The Leisure Seeker En Espanol (2018)

The Meddler (2016)

The Meddler En Espanol (2016)

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Twas The Night……. (2001)

When the Bough Breaks (2016)

When The Bough Breaks En Espanol (2016)

Wild (2014)

Dec. 2

Griffin in Summer (2025)

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

Dec. 3

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Hunting Mr. Nice: How to Catch a Cartel Kingpin: Complete Season 1

Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army: Complete Season 1

The Missing Millionairess: Complete Season 1

Dec. 4

I Love You… But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

Dec. 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere

Inheritance (2025)

Dec. 6

Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2

My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18

1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1

Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6

Dec. 8

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 2

Dec. 10

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas

Dec. 11

The Death Coast: Complete Season 1

Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Girl Taken (2025)

Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3

Dec. 12

Neighborhood Watch (2025)

Plane (2023)

Under Fire (2025)

Dec. 13

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8

House Hunters International: Complete Season 199

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rock The Block: Complete Season 6

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 5

Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1

Dec. 15

The Unknown Country (2022)

Dec. 16

Chevalier (2023)

Dec. 17

Farmer Wants a Wife Australia: Complete Seasons 13 and 14

Farming for Love Canada: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Secret Crush: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Dec. 18

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 12

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025

The Making of a Heart Attack: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

American Sweatshop (2025)

Dec. 19

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere

Dec. 20

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3

Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1

London Calling (2025)

Dec. 22

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Complete Season 2

Dec. 23

Strange Harvest (2025)

Dec. 24

Made in Korea: Two-Episode Series Premiere

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

Parent Wars: Complete Season 1

Dec. 26

Finnick 2 (2025)

The Life of Chuck (2024)

Dec. 27

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8

Dec. 29

The Secret World of Looksmaxxing (2024)

Dec. 30

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 5-8

Dec. 31