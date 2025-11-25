50 Cent’s Diddy Doc ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Sets December Premiere at Netflix

50 Cent’s Diddy docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” is set to premiere Dec. 2 on Netflix, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The four-part documentary will follow the disgraced music mogul’s Bad Boy beginnings up through his July conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Netflix even promises “never-before-seen materials, including exclusive interviews with those formerly in Combs’ orbit.”

“I’ve been committed to real storytelling for years through G-Unit Film and Television,” executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson said in a statement. “I’m grateful to everyone who came forward and trusted us with their stories, and proud to have Alexandria Stapleton as the director on the project to bring this important story to the screen.”

“Being a woman in the industry, and going through the #MeToo movement — watching giants in music and film go on trial, and to know what their outcomes were … When Cassie dropped her lawsuit, I just thought this could go a million different directions,” director Alexandria Stapleton added. “I wondered how she had the confidence to go out there against a mogul like Sean Combs. As a filmmaker, I instantly knew it was a stress test of whether we’ve changed as a culture, as far as being able to process allegations like this in a fair way.”

“This isn’t just about the story of Sean Combs or the story of Cassie, or the story of any of the victims, or the allegations against him, or the trial. Ultimately, this story is a mirror [reflecting us] as the public, and what we are saying when we put our celebrities on such a high pedestal,” she continued. “I hope [this documentary] is a wake-up call for how we idolize people, and to understand that everybody is a human being.”

In October, Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. He is appealing the decision.

“Sean Combs: The Reckoning” premieres Dec. 2 on Netflix.