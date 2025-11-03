Taraji P. Henson to Lead Adaptation of 50 Cent’s Novel ‘The Accomplice’ at Peacock

Taraji P. Henson will lead a television adaptation of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s novel “The Accomplice,” TheWrap has learned.

The mystery drama series is in development at Peacock with Universal Studio Group, but no writer or showrunner has been attached to the project. Jackson co-wrote the best-selling novel of the same name with Aaron Phillip Clark.

Jackson will executive produce the project under G-Unit Films and Television, and Henson will serve as an EP with her production company TPH Entertainment. The rapper teased the project and Henson’s casting in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” in October.

“The Accomplice” follows Nia Adams (Henson), a fearless Texas Ranger on the trail of master thief Desmond Bell. As Nia closes in on the criminal, she uncovers a conspiracy that forces her to choose between exposing the truth and protecting the very system she swore to serve.

Just last month, Henson signed a two-picture acting deal with Netflix, following the success of her psychological thriller “Straw,” which released in June. “The Accomplice” would be the Academy Award nominee’s second series at the NBCUniversal streamer, following star-studded drama “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.”

50 Cent has several projects in development with G-Unit Films and Television, including the new “Power” spinoff, “Power: Origins,” a boxing drama, titled “Fightland,” at Starz and true crime series “50 Ways to Catch a Killer” at Fox Nation.

The multi-hyphenate is also developing “Hip Hop Cop”, based on Ron Stallworth’s memoir, at Hulu, and producing a docuseries about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at Netflix.