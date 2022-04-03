What’s New on Paramount+ in April 2022

Star-studded awards shows, a new series about the making of “The Godfather” and even more “Jackass” are all making their way to streaming on Paramount+ in April.
As for the awards shows, music lovers can look forward to streaming the Grammys on April 3 and the CMT Awards on April 11.
If you’re looking for a new drama to sink your teeth into, the Paramount+ original series “The Offer” premieres on April 28, starring an ensemble cast including Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Matthew Goode and Giovani Ribisi in a behind-the-scenes retelling of making Francis Ford Coppola’s revered film “The Godfather.” And if the series has you in the mood to revisit the classic, all three “Godfather” films also arrive on April 28.
This month also brings the return of Paramount’s “iCarly” revival series on April 8 and 10 new episodes of their “Rugrats” reboot on April 15. Elsewhere, you’ll find Seasons 1-4 of “Jackass” now streaming on Paramount+, as well as library films including “Catch Me If You Can,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Top Gun.”
See the full list of everything new on Paramount+ in April below.
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, NEWS & EVENTS
April 3: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
April 5: Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition premiere
April 8: iCarly Season 2 premiere
April 11: CMT Awards
April 14: Cecilia premiere
April 15: Rugrats (10 new episodes)
April 28: The Offer premiere
LIBRARY SHOWS
April 1
Jackass (Seasons 1 – 4)
April 6
Crank Yankers (Season 5)
Siesta Key (Season 3)
April 15
Come Dance With Me (Season 1)
April 20
100 Days to Fall in Love (Season 1)
Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks (Season 4)
LIBRARY MOVIES
April 1
1 Mile to You
A River Runs Through It
A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart
Across the Universe
Addams Family Values
Ali
Alien Addiction
Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold
Almost in Love
Altered Minds
At The Jersey Shore
Autumn Wanderer
Beatbox
Before/During/After
Bitter Melon
Bloody Sunday
Bugsy
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte’s Web
Chasing Comets
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Daffodils
Dead Again
Don’t Read This on a Plane
Dying Laughing
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Eleven Eleven
Felony
Fishing Without Nets
Florrie
Forrest Gump
Funny Face
Get Big
Ghost World
Giants Being Lonely
Hair
Heartbreakers
Her Name Was Jo
Hunky Dory
Hustle & Flow
I Hate the Man in My Basement
I Love You, Man
Implanted
In God I Trust
In Love with Alma Cogan
Ink and Steel
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
King Arthur
La Cage Aux Folles
Last Three Days
Little Miss Sunshine
Married to the Mob
Meet Bill
Miami
Middle Men
Natural Vice
Nesting Dolls
Nobodys Watching
Office Space
Only People
Panic Room
Ping Pong Summer
Promised
Pulp Fiction
Reign of Fire
Rook
Sacred Heart
Seaside
Sing Me a Song
Solace
Sunshine
Sweet River
Teen Witch
The Ballad of Billy McCrae
The Believers
The Bird Catcher
The Browsing Effect
The Conversation
The Dictator
The First Wives Club
The Florist
The Fly
The Haunting
The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties
The Hunter
The Legend of Zorro
The Long Goodbye
The Manchurian Candidate
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The Thin Red Line
The Young Victoria
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Top Gun
Wedding Palace
Words and Pictures
April 4
Carrie
April 13
PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue
April 22
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
April 28
The Godfather
The Godfather, Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
SPORTS
April 2: The Loyola Project Documentary
April 2: MARCH MADNESS RETURNS! Documentary
April 2: Sail GP: Mubadala US Grand Prix
April 2: NWSL Challenge Cup – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
April 3: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter Milan
April 3: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)
April 3: High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships
April 3: Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State Documentary
April 3: HBCUs: 2nd Acts
April 3: HBCU All-Star Game
April 4-10: Masters Live
April 4-5:: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches
April 6-12: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
April 7-12: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers
April 7: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches
April 7: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches
April 8, 15, 22 & 29: Combate Global MMA Action
April 9: We Need to Talk
April 9: The Masters Third-Round Coverage
April 10: The Masters Final-Round Coverage
April 12-13: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches
April 14: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches
April 14: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches
April 16: Sail GP
April 16-17: PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage Third & Final-Round Coverage
April 18: Serie A – Napoli vs. Roma
April 19 – 20: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 2 matches
April 23: NWSL Challenge Cup – North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit
April 23-24: PGA TOUR – Zurich Classic of New Orleans Third & Final-Round Coverage
April 24: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)
April 26-27: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – Leg 1 Matches
April 28: UEFA Europa League Semifinals – Leg 1 Matches
April 28: UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals – Leg 1 Matches
April 29: Start of NWSL Regular Season
Throughout April: Italy’s Serie A Competition
Throughout April: NWSL Challenge Cup
Throughout April: Scottish Professional Football League Competition
Throughout April: Argentina Copa de la Liga Competition
Throughout April: Brasileirão Série A Competition
Throughout April: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Group Stage