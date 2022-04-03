What’s New on Paramount+ in April 2022

Star-studded awards shows, a new series about the making of “The Godfather” and even more “Jackass” are all making their way to streaming on Paramount+ in April.

As for the awards shows, music lovers can look forward to streaming the Grammys on April 3 and the CMT Awards on April 11.

If you’re looking for a new drama to sink your teeth into, the Paramount+ original series “The Offer” premieres on April 28, starring an ensemble cast including Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Matthew Goode and Giovani Ribisi in a behind-the-scenes retelling of making Francis Ford Coppola’s revered film “The Godfather.” And if the series has you in the mood to revisit the classic, all three “Godfather” films also arrive on April 28.

This month also brings the return of Paramount’s “iCarly” revival series on April 8 and 10 new episodes of their “Rugrats” reboot on April 15. Elsewhere, you’ll find Seasons 1-4 of “Jackass” now streaming on Paramount+, as well as library films including “Catch Me If You Can,” “Pulp Fiction” and “Top Gun.”

See the full list of everything new on Paramount+ in April below.

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, NEWS & EVENTS

April 3: The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

April 5: Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition premiere

April 8: iCarly Season 2 premiere

April 11: CMT Awards

April 14: Cecilia premiere

April 15: Rugrats (10 new episodes)

April 28: The Offer premiere

LIBRARY SHOWS

April 1

Jackass (Seasons 1 – 4)

April 6

Crank Yankers (Season 5)

Siesta Key (Season 3)

April 15

Come Dance With Me (Season 1)

April 20

100 Days to Fall in Love (Season 1)

Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks (Season 4)

LIBRARY MOVIES

April 1

1 Mile to You

A River Runs Through It

A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart

Across the Universe

Addams Family Values

Ali

Alien Addiction

Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold

Almost in Love

Altered Minds

At The Jersey Shore

Autumn Wanderer

Beatbox

Before/During/After

Bitter Melon

Bloody Sunday

Bugsy

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Chasing Comets

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daffodils

Dead Again

Don’t Read This on a Plane

Dying Laughing

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eleven Eleven

Felony

Fishing Without Nets

Florrie

Forrest Gump

Funny Face

Get Big

Ghost World

Giants Being Lonely

Hair

Heartbreakers

Her Name Was Jo

Hunky Dory

Hustle & Flow

I Hate the Man in My Basement

I Love You, Man

Implanted

In God I Trust

In Love with Alma Cogan

Ink and Steel

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

King Arthur

La Cage Aux Folles

Last Three Days

Little Miss Sunshine

Married to the Mob

Meet Bill

Miami

Middle Men

Natural Vice

Nesting Dolls

Nobodys Watching

Office Space

Only People

Panic Room

Ping Pong Summer

Promised

Pulp Fiction

Reign of Fire

Rook

Sacred Heart

Seaside

Sing Me a Song

Solace

Sunshine

Sweet River

Teen Witch

The Ballad of Billy McCrae

The Believers

The Bird Catcher

The Browsing Effect

The Conversation

The Dictator

The First Wives Club

The Florist

The Fly

The Haunting

The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties

The Hunter

The Legend of Zorro

The Long Goodbye

The Manchurian Candidate

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The Thin Red Line

The Young Victoria

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

Wedding Palace

Words and Pictures

April 4

Carrie

April 13

PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue

April 22

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

April 28

The Godfather

The Godfather, Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

SPORTS

April 2: The Loyola Project Documentary

April 2: MARCH MADNESS RETURNS! Documentary

April 2: Sail GP: Mubadala US Grand Prix

April 2: NWSL Challenge Cup – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

April 3: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter Milan

April 3: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)

April 3: High School Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships

April 3: Big House, The Pearl & The Triumph of Winston-Salem State Documentary

April 3: HBCUs: 2nd Acts

April 3: HBCU All-Star Game

April 4-10: Masters Live

April 4-5:: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches

April 6-12: Concacaf Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

April 7-12: UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

April 7: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches

April 7: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals – Leg 1 Matches

April 8, 15, 22 & 29: Combate Global MMA Action

April 9: We Need to Talk

April 9: The Masters Third-Round Coverage

April 10: The Masters Final-Round Coverage

April 12-13: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches

April 14: UEFA Europa League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches

April 14: UEFA Europa Conference League Quarterfinals – Leg 2 Matches

April 16: Sail GP

April 16-17: PGA TOUR – RBC Heritage Third & Final-Round Coverage

April 18: Serie A – Napoli vs. Roma

April 19 – 20: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Semifinals – Leg 2 matches

April 23: NWSL Challenge Cup – North Carolina Courage vs. Washington Spirit

April 23-24: PGA TOUR – Zurich Classic of New Orleans Third & Final-Round Coverage

April 24: Professional Bull Riding (PBR)

April 26-27: UEFA Champions League Semifinal – Leg 1 Matches

April 28: UEFA Europa League Semifinals – Leg 1 Matches

April 28: UEFA Europa Conference League Semifinals – Leg 1 Matches

April 29: Start of NWSL Regular Season

Throughout April: Italy’s Serie A Competition

Throughout April: NWSL Challenge Cup

Throughout April: Scottish Professional Football League Competition

Throughout April: Argentina Copa de la Liga Competition

Throughout April: Brasileirão Série A Competition

Throughout April: Asian Football Confederation Champions League Group Stage