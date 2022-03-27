What’s Next for Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur, Will Smith and Other Oscar Winners (Photos)

The Academy Awards can change careers in a way no other award can. Brie Larson went from winning an Oscar for "Room" to becoming Captain Marvel. Rami Malek has jumped from "Mr. Robot" to James Bond villain in "No Time to Die" in part due to his star-making victory in 2018's "Bohemian Rhapsody." With that in mind, what lies in the future for this year's Oscar winners?
Getty Images
With her win for Best Supporting Actress as Anita in “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose has become the first openly queer actress of color and the first Afro-Latina star to win an acting Oscar. Next up, DeBose will join Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters and play Calypso in "Kraven the Hunter," which is slated for theaters on January 13, 2023.
Getty Images
Troy Kotsur has become the first deaf male actor to win a competitive Oscar, winning the Best Supporting Actor prize for his work on “CODA.” Next up, Kotsur will star in the indie "Flash Before the Bang," a sports drama about an all-deaf high school track team.
Getty Images
An emotional Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of patriarch Richard Williams in "King Richard." Next up, Smith will star in Antoine Fuqua's "Emancipation," based on true story of a runaway slave forced to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the punishing Louisiana swamp. It's due out later this year.
Getty Images
Jessica Chastain, who won Best Actress for playing televangelist Tammy Faye in the "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," will next play another Tammy -- country legend Tammy Wynette opposite Michael Shannon's George Jones -- in the Paramount+ limited series "George & Tammy." She also stars opposite Eddie Redmayne in Netflix's upcoming "The Good Nurse" and will soon shoot with Jake Gyllenhaal in Netflix’s video-game adaptation "The Division."
Getty Images
Jane Campion became the third female to win the Best Director Oscar for "The Power of the Dog." Next up, Campion will executive produce "Typist Artist Pirate King," about forgotten artist Audrey Amiss.
Getty Images
Actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh won an Oscar as a writer for Best Original Screenplay for "Belfast." Next up, Branagh will star in Chris Nolan's "Oppenheimer" and direct a "Bee Gees" biopic for Paramount Pictures.
Getty Images
"CODA" writer-director Sian Heder, who won the Oscar for her adapted screenplay, is developing the rom-com "Impossible," based on Sarah Lotz's novel. She is also adapting disability activist Judy Heumann’s memoir "Being Heumann" for Apple, is co-showrunning Season 2 of "Little America" for the streamer.