‘Arcane’ and ‘Wheel of Time’ Lead This Week’s Most In-Demand New TV Shows

December 1, 2021

Netflix and Amazon Prime vie for this week’s top spot

It looks to be time for “The Wheel of Time.”

In the first full week following its premiere, Amazon Prime’s fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” showed strong viewer-demand growth, according to TheWrap’s weekly study of Parrot Analytics’ data about in-demand new TV show. The show, based on the fantasy book series of the same name, was the second most in-demand new series this week, with 45.2 times the average series’ demand. Demand for the show peaked on Nov. 21, two days following its premiere, when it had 48.7 times the average series demand compared to other shows that debuted in the last 100 days on a broadcast, cable or streaming network.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 2B daily expressions of demand for content and talent in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increase subscriber growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

