Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns After Easter

“The View” is off this week, but not for too long. The ABC hosts are just getting an early hop on Easter.

Each season, the ladies have a few extended breaks built in, usually for the summer between seasons and for the winter holidays. While those are several weeks long, this brief spring hiatus will only extend through April 21. That said, you’ll still be able to spend the normal “View” hour with the hosts.

While there won’t be any new episodes, the typical 11 a.m. ET time slot will still feature reruns of “The View,” in case you missed any recently. You can find which episodes those will be below.

Monday, April 14: Kara Swisher (author, “Burn Book: A Tech Love Story”); Donny Osmond (Las Vegas residency) — Originally aired 3/13/25

Tuesday, April 15: Mindy Kaling (creator and executive producer, “Running Point”); performance from the women of Disney on Broadway in honor of Women’s History Month — Originally aired 3/6/25

Wednesday, April 16: Stephen A. Smith (ESPN commentator and executive producer, “First Take”); former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre — Originally aired 3/4/25

Thursday, April 17: The Political View with Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.); Julian Lennon (exhibition, “Reminiscence”; author, “Life’s Fragile Moments”) — Originally aired 3/11/25

Friday, April 18: Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio (actors, “Daredevil: Born Again”); Antoni Porowski (host, “No Taste Like Home”) — Originally aired 2/21/25

Week of April 21

Monday, April 21 Robert De Niro (actor, “The Alto Knights”) — Originally aired 3/19/25

Tuesday, April 22: Eva Longoria (host/executive producer, “Eva Longoria: Searching for Spain”); Earth Day with ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee from North Carolina, where she is talking to farmers about sustainable solutions

Wednesday, April 23: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) (author, “We’re in This Together: Leo’s Lunchbox”); Shanola Hampton (actor, “Found”)

Thursday, April 24: Bowen Yang (actor, “The Wedding Banquet” and “Saturday Night Live”); Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong (documentary, “Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie”)

Friday, April 25: José Andrés (author, “Change the Recipe: Because You Can’t Build a Better World Without Breaking Some Eggs”); Ezra Klein (author,

“Abundance”)

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.