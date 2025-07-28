Here’s When ‘The View’ Returns for Season 29

Season 28 of “The View” is officially over, so yes, the ladies will be on a longer break than usual. But don’t worry, they’ll be back.

Host Joy Behar revealed on Thursday — despite not being sure if she was allowed to say so — that Friday would be their last show before their proper summer break, but that’s not out of the ordinary. “The View” typically wraps up at the end of July and gives the ladies a few weeks off between seasons.

Here’s what we know.

When does Season 29 start?

“The View” will return for a new season in September. We don’t know the exact date just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Will all the hosts be returning?

The lineup of hosts for Season 29 also has not been officially announced just yet.

Will they be airing reruns in the meantime?

Yes. You’ll be able to catch old episodes of “The View” in its normal time slot. Here’s what you can expect for their first week off: