When Will ‘Encanto’ Stream on Disney Plus?

“Encanto” hits theaters on Nov. 24, and it is sure to make the Thanksgiving holiday even more magical. Featuring songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”) in both English and Spanish, the animated film is set in Colombia in Disney’s latest expansion of representation and diversity. The musical comedy promises a bright, colorful and beautiful new animated story about family. Famous and familiar voices will bring the musical masterpiece to life.

Is “Encanto” Streaming on Disney Plus?

While “Encanto” is being exclusively released in theaters over the Thanksgiving holiday, the film will be streaming on Disney+ starting Dec. 24, exactly one month after its theatrical release.

What Is “Encanto” About?

In Casa Madrigal, everything and everyone is “exceptional, fantastical, and magical.” The story starts with Abuela Alma narrating the history of the town and the casita featured in the film that houses the family. The magical house has stairs and floors that come alive, moving ground tiles that bring characters their shoes and kitchen tiles animatedly pouring cups of coffee for family members. In this town, each person has a special “gift or talent” bestowed upon them, whether it’s shapeshifting, control nature, speaking to animals or superhuman strength. Mirabel is the only member of her family who doesn’t have a magical power, but as the home of her fantastical family starts to see trouble and cracks in its magic, Mirabel’s mission becomes clear: to save the magic of the house and that of her family.

Who’s in the “Encanto” Voice Cast?

Main character Mirabel is voiced by Stephanie Beatriz (“In the Heights,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”). Others in the voice cast include María Cecilia Botero (Abuela Alma), John Leguizamo (Bruno), Mauro Castillo (Félix), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Angie Cepeda (Julieta) and Carolina Gaitan (Pepa). Colombian singer Maluma lends his voice to character Mariano.

Are Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Other Works Streaming?

If you get a hankering for more of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music after listening to his songs freshly written for “Encanto,” you can find more of his work in “Moana,” which is streaming on Disney+. Miranda’s musical magnum opus “Hamilton” is also available to stream on Disney+. His more recent musical, “In the Heights” can be found on HBO Max and his directorial debut “tick, tick… Boom!” is currently streaming on Netflix.