‘Where the Crawdads Sing': Daisy Edgar-Jones to Play Kya in Film Adaptation

Daisy Edgar-Jones of “Normal People” has been cast in the role of Kya in 3000 Pictures and Hello Sunshine’s film adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Olivia Newman will direct the film at Sony based on Delia Owens’ New York Times bestselling novel from 2018 and a screenplay from Oscar nominee Lucy Alibar.

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Elizabeth Gabler’s 3000 Pictures are producing the film. Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter are producing for Hello Sunshine, and Gabler, Erin Siminoff and Aislinn Dunster are overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures.

Also Read: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Film Adaptation Taps Olivia Newman to Direct

Set against the backdrop of the mid-20th century South, “Where the Crawdads Sing” centers on a young woman named Kya who, abandoned by her family, raises herself all alone in the marshes outside of her small town. However, when her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is thrust into the spotlight, instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder. Equal parts haunting crime thriller and moving coming-of-age story, “Where the Crawdads Sing” explores our universal yearning for connection, formative first loves, and ultimately, how strong and resilient each of us is, no matter the obstacles standing in our way.

Edgar-Jones was critically lauded for her breakout performance in the Emmy Award-nominated series “Normal People,” based on Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel. Her other credits include recurring roles on “War of the Worlds” and “Cold Feet.” She is represented by UTA, Hamilton Hodell and Public Eye Communications.

Also Read: Lucy Alibar to Write 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Adaptation for 3000 Pictures, Hello Sunshine

“Where the Crawdads Sing” was published by G.P. Putnam’s Son in August 2018 and spent 97 weeks on the Times bestseller list, selling more than 7 million copies worldwide.