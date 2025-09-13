Where to Stream the Original ‘This is Spinal Tap’

This week marks the release of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” the long-awaited sequel to 1984’s “This is Spinal Tap.” Directed, once again, by Rob Reiner, the sequel picks back up with its eponymous, fictional heavy metal band 41 years after viewers last saw them — and 15 years after they split apart and went on an indefinite hiatus. As unlikely a sequel as there has ever been, the film, by its very nature, ranks as one of this year’s most noteworthy comedies.

That is, of course, assuming you are familiar with “This is Spinal Tap” and its legacy. If you’re not (or if you just want to rewatch it before you check out its sequel), here is how and where you can stream “This is Spinal Tap.”

Is “This is Spinal Tap” streaming?

Yes, “This is Spinal Tap” is available to stream right now, though, you may have to search around a bit to find it.

Where can I stream “This is Spinal Tap”?

Unfortunately, “This is Spinal Tap” is not streaming on any of the major subscription-based streamers, like Netflix, HBO Max or Peacock. It is, however, streaming for free right now on Xumo Play.

You can also rent or buy it on demand on any of the following digital platforms.

What is “This is Spinal Tap” about?

A mockumentary riff on rock music documentaries, “This is Spinal Tap” is a comedy directed by Rob Reiner that follows a documentary filmmaker (played by Reiner himself) as he interviews and documents the antics of a fictional heavy metal band named Spinal Tap as they embark on an American tour.

Featuring mostly improvised dialogue, the film is one of the most influential comedies of the past 50 years. Its spoof-like approach to music documentaries has influenced countless films and TV shows that have followed it, including 2016’s “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.” The same can be said of its uncommon-at-the-time mockumentary format, which has been imitated by numerous movies and TV shows, including “The Office.”

Watch the trailer: