Where to Watch ’40 Acres’: Is the Post-Apocalyptic Thriller Streaming?

Magnolia Film’s post-apocalyptic thriller “40 Acres” has officially arrived for its theatrical debut and TheWrap is here to give you all the details on how to watch.

The action-thriller, directed by debut feature filmmaker R.T. Thorne, also stars Michael Greyeyes (“Firestarter”). The film premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), gaining widespread acclaim from its audience and film critics. It was listed as one of the festival’s Top 10 films from that year.

Earlier this year, Magnolia Films acquired the rights to the “40 Acres,” and set the film up for a summer release, which has now arrived. Here’s everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch.

When does “40 Acres” come out?

The film “40 Acres” comes out in theaters on Wednesday, July 2.

Is “40 Acres” in theaters?

Yes, “40 Acres” hits theaters on Wednesday, July 2. Check out the listings below for tickets.

Will “40 Acres” be streaming?

For now, there are no confirmed answers about when, where or if “40 Acres” will be available for streaming. However, “40 Acres” was distributed by Magnolia Films, whose recent films have, by and large, landed on Hulu.

What is “40 Acres” about?

Per Magnolia Pictures, the film is set in a famine-decimated near future where a former soldier (Deadwyler) and her family struggle to protect their farm as they make one last stand against a vicious militia hell-bent on taking their land.

Who is in the “40 Acres” cast?

The “40 Acres” cast includes Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Greyeyes, Kataem O’Connor, Leenah Robinson, Jaeda LeBlanc, Haile Amare, Elizabeth Saunders, Tyrone Benskin, Milcania Diaz-Rojas and more.

Watch the trailer