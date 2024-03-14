Where to Watch ‘9-1-1’ Online and on TV

“9-1-1,” which ran for six seasons on Fox, debuts on its new home of ABC Thursday night with Season 7 before it streams on Hulu.

Season 6 ended on a major cliffhanger, with newlyweds Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) in life-or-death survival mode after pirates attacked the cruise ship on which they were finally honeymooning.

In the Season 7 trailer, which you can watch below, the squad scrambles to come to their rescue. The Titanic-like emergency plays out over three episodes from March 14 through March 28.

When do “9-1-1” Season 7 episodes come out?

The Season 7 premiere, “Abandon Ships,” debuts Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Here’s the order of the first four episodes:

March 14: Episode 1, “Abandon Ships”

March 21: Episode 2, “Rock the Boat”

March 28: Episode 3, “Capsized”

April 4: Episode 4, “Buck Bothered and Bewildered” (the series’ 100th episode)

Where is “9-1-1” Season 7 streaming?

Like many ABC shows, “9-1-1” also streams on Hulu the day after the latest episode airs.

Where are past seasons of “9-1-1” streaming?

All previous six seasons of the show are also streaming on Hulu, NBC.com and Fubo.

Who is in the “9-1-1” cast for Season 7?

Season 7 stars Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Angela Bassett as Athena Gran, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz and Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz.

When and where will “9-1-1: Lone Star” return?

The Texas-set spin-off, which stars Rob Lowe, returns to Fox this fall for Season 5.

Watch the Season 7 Trailer