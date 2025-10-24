Where to Watch ‘A House of Dynamite’: Is Rebecca Ferguson’s New Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Rebecca Ferguson is back with a new film, but where exactly can you watch it? It can be hard to know for sure in this streaming era.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, “A House of Dynamite” centers on members of the U.S. government as they suddenly are faced with a single missile from an unidentified origin heading for the United States. As they scramble, they must figure out who launched it, and how best to respond. So, be warned, it’s a pretty tense film.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When did “A House of Dynamite” come out?

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival back at the start of September, but released in the U.S. on Oct. 10 in limited locations. It went wide in the U.S. on Oct. 24.

Is it streaming or in theaters?

Technically, both! When “A House of Dynamite” released on Oct. 10, it went exclusively to select theaters. Some are still showing it, and you can check if it’s playing on a big screen near you here.

But, as of Oct. 24, it’s now streaming on Netflix, if you want to watch the film from home.

What is “A House of Dynamiate” about?

The official logline is: “When a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States, a race begins to determine who is responsible and how to respond.”

Who’s in the cast?

Alongside Rebecca Ferguson are Idris Elba, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee, Jason Clarke and more.

Watch the trailer