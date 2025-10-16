Where to Watch ‘After the Hunt’: Is Julia Roberts’ New Movie Streaming?

Luca Guadagnino is back with another haunting film, this time, he’s bringing together Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield.

Hitting theaters on Friday, “After the Hunt” stars Roberts as Alma, a college professor. When her star student Maggie, played by Edebiri, accuses one of Alma’s colleagues, Hank (Garfield), of sexual harassment, Alma has to grapple with her own past and her current loyalties, as Hank is also a close friend.

Here are the details you need to know.

“After the Hunt” releases in select theaters on Friday, Oct. 10, and nationwide on Oct. 17. You can see showtimes and dates for your local theater below:

Is it streaming?

It is not. For now, you can only catch “After the Hunt” in theaters. Given that it’s an Amazon MGM film, it’ll head to Prime Video when its theatrical window passes. We’ll let you know when exactly that’ll be, once an official date is announced.

What is it about?

Per the official synopsis, the film is “a gripping psychological drama about a college professor who finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star student levels an accusation against one of her colleagues, and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come into the light.”

Is it based on a true story?

Though “After the Hunt” certainly has a very real feel to it, the story itself is fictional.

What’s it rated?

This movie is rated R, so it’s definitely not for kids.

Watch the trailer