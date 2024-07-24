Where to Watch Biden’s Oval Office Address

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening for the first time following his exit from the presidential race. He plans to discuss “what lies ahead, and how [he] will finish the job for the American people.”

Biden made the big, but not surprising, decision last weekend. The announcement was made via social media.

The news came shortly after the president came down with a case of COVID. He has spent the past few days self isolating in his Delaware beach home — laying low following Sunday’s announcement.

While recovering, he has made time to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the new presumptive nominee. He even called into a meeting led by Harris at their once joint campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware to inform everyone that he would remain “fully, fully engaged” in her campaign. Biden will likely speak more on the Harris campaign during his address.

This will be the presidents first in depth conversation post drop-out. If you plan to tune in along with the rest of the country, keep reading to find out where and when you can watch.

What time is Biden’s Oval Office address?

Biden is set to speak at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Where is it streaming?

The White House will stream the address on their YouTube channel. Watch it in the embed below.

Several major news networks and organizations will also live stream the event.

The New York Times will stream the address. Alongside the stream, they will provide real-time commentary and analysis from reporters.

CNN will also be streaming the event on their Youtube channel.

USA Today, C-SPAN and PBS will also stream it live.

Is Biden’s speech on TV?

Yes. It is safe to assume that most major news networks will pause their regular programming to provide special event coverage. Some have confirmed, including:

ABC News will provide special live coverage with a special report on ABC, ABC News Live and Hulu.