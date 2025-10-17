Where to Watch Blue Moon: Is Richard Linklater’s New Movie Streaming?

Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke are back together — but where can you watch their newest collaboration, “Blue Moon,” this weekend?

Hawke and Linklater reunited for yet another chapter in their storied, intertwining careers after finding previous success on the “Before” trilogy, “Boyhood” and a handful of other projects. This time, the pair set their sights on another artistic duo (Rodgers and Hart) with “Blue Moon.”

After premiering at Berlin International Film Festival in February, “Blue Moon” is finally available to public audiences. But where can you watch this Hawke/Linklater feature, and is it streaming? Read on to find out.

Is “Blue Moon” streaming?

No, “Blue Moon” is not streaming yet. The film is currently only available in theaters.

Did “Blue Moon” release in theaters nationwide?

Sony Pictures Classics distributed “Blue Moon,” giving the film a limited release starting Friday, Oct. 17. The film will have a wider release across the U.S. starting the following Friday, Oct. 24.

What is “Blue Moon” about?

While Hawke and Linklater are as strong as ever, “Blue Moon” follows the duo of Rodgers and Hart (who collaborated on such songs as “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Manhattan,” “I Didn’t Know What Time It Was” and, of course, “Blue Moon”) towards the end of their relationship.

“Blue Moon” focuses no Lorenz Hart (Hawke), a struggling, alcoholic, motor-mouthed lyricist who finds himself on the outs with former collaborator Richard Rodgers (Andrew Scott). The film almost entirely takes place in a bar Hart frequents, one he slips away to during the opening night performance of “Oklahoma!” — Rodgers’ first collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein II (Simon Delaney). While Rodgers’ career is ready to take off to new heights, Hart has possibly never been lower.

The bar — also the site of the “Oklahoma!” afterparty — soon fills with celebratory faces Hart must endure. Among the entering crowd is Elizabeth Weiland (Margaret Qualley), a 20-year-old Yale student Hart is smitten by. It’s a story Hawke and Linklater have had in mind for years, waiting for just the right time to tackle it.

Are Hawke and Linklater making anything else this year?

It’s been a busy year for both Hawke and Linklater — though “Blue Moon” marks their only 2025 collaboration.

This weekend, audiences can also see Hawke star in “Black Phone 2,” returning as his villainous character The Grabber. Linklater, meanwhile, will soon release his second directorial project of the year: “Nouvelle Vague,” a film about the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s French New Wave film “Breathless.” “Nouvelle Vague” will release on Netflix Nov. 14 after a limited theatrical window starting Oct. 31.

Watch the trailer