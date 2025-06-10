Where to Watch ‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper’s New Documentary

“Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper is put in the hot seat this time as she tells her own story in the two-part Hulu docuseries, “Call Her Alex.”

The documentary, directed by Ry Russo-Young, premiered at Tribeca Film Festival Sunday. Cooper shared about her childhood, her path towards media stardom and even opened up about something she never shared before.

The typical open-book hostess revealed she was sexually harassed by her soccer coach at Boston University. The two-part docuseries uncovers why it took Cooper a decade to open up about this trauma and how its informed her career as a sex and dating podcaster.

For a full breakdown of how you can watch Cooper’s two-part documentary, keep reading, Daddy Gang:

When does “Call Her Alex” come out?

The two-part documentary premiered Tuesday June 10.

Where can I watch “Call Her Alex”?

Yes, it is streaming exclusively on Hulu.

What is it about?

As the top podcaster prepared for her first tour, Cooper traces her evolution from a creative kid in Pennsylvania to a D1 soccer player in Boston to the voice behind “Call Her Daddy.”

The two-part series specifically examines Cooper’s behind-the-scenes life, gives a glimpse into her wedding and divulges the events that shaped her. “Call Her Alex” paints a complete picture of the interviewer to the stars and the Unwell founder. Cooper also detailed for the first time instances of sexual harassment at the hands of her college soccer coach. The documentary explains how those challenges changed the course of her life and career.

Watch the trailer: