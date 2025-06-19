Where to Watch ‘Elio’: Is the New Pixar Movie Streaming?

Pixar is back with a new animated film, and this time the legendary studio is taking viewers back to outer space. “Elio,” Pixar’s latest offering, comes from studio veterans Adrian Molina (“Coco”) and Madeline Sharafian (“Burrow”) and “Turning Red” director Domee Shi. It is a coming-of-age adventure film about an eccentric young boy whose dream of getting abducted by aliens miraculously — and unexpectedly — comes true.

Whether or not “Elio” will be bursting with the same Pixar magic present in many of the studio’s past hits remains to be seen. For now, here is how, when and where you can watch “Elio.”

When does “Elio” come out?

Disney is set to release “Elio” on Friday, June 20.

Is “Elio” streaming?

Pixar’s straight-to-streaming era is over for the time being. “Elio” is a theatrical release, which means it will only be available to see in movie theaters for the first few weeks (and potentially months) of its release.

Like all Pixar films, it will eventually become available to stream on demand and on Disney+. At first, though, you will have to go to your local cinema to catch the animated sci-fi adventure.

You can find tickets to local theatrical screenings of “Elio” at the following links:

Who is in the film’s voice cast?

The cast of “Elio” is not quite as star-studded as other, recent Disney and Pixar animated films, but it still features a few recognizable voices.

It is led by Yonas Kibreab (“Sweet Tooth”), who voices the movie’s eponymous young hero. Kibreab is joined in the film by recent Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), as well as Remy Edgerly (“T.O.T.S.”), Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”), Jameela Jamil (“The Good Place”), Shirley Henderson (“Dept. Q”), Atsuko Okatsuka (“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”) and Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”), among others.

What is “Elio” about?

“Elio” follows its 11-year-old protagonist, a young misfit obsessed with space and aliens, whose wish to be abducted from Earth is granted when he is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization comprised of representatives from all across the galaxy, as well as others. Incorrectly labeled Earth’s leader, Elio is tasked with navigating an intergalactic crisis and forging bonds with some of the alien lifeforms he meets in the Communiverse, all while edging closer and closer to finally finding out who he really is and where he truly belongs.

Watch the trailer: