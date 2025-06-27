Where to Watch Brad Pitt’s New Racing Drama ‘F1’

Brad Pitt’s latest film “F1” is racing onto screens after a long wait.

The film follows Pitt as a retired Formula 1 driver who is asked to step back into the mix to help guide an up-and-coming driver played by Damson Idris. This is Kosinsky’s first film since 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, how to watch “F1” right now and where to expect it on streaming.

When does “F1” come out?

“F1” releases on Friday, June 27.

Is “F1” streaming or in theaters?

Right now, “F1” is only playing in theaters, so the only way to see it is to buy a movie ticket. When the film moves to streaming this space will be updated to reflect where it is playing.

Find “F1” showtimes and book tickets for screenings near you in the links below.

Who is in the “F1” cast?

The “F1” cast is led by Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes. He is joined by a strong cast that includes Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, Shea Whigham, Tobias Menzies, Simone Ashley and Lewis Hamilton.

What is “F1” about?

“F1” follows Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a retired driver who comes back into the fold to teach an up-and-comer played by Idris. The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski – who helmed “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Is “F1” based on a true story?

While the film was shot on real racing tracks and Brad Pitt actually drove upwards of 180 miles per hour, the character that Pitt plays is not based on a real person and the story is fictional.

Was “F1” shot in IMAX?

“F1” was not shot with IMAX cameras but is being shown on large-format screens, like IMAX and Dolby Cinema. The film used cutting-edge technology to shoot the racing scenes with more intimacy than ever before, strapping cameras inside the cars, on the hoods and on the sides. See it big and loud.

Watch the Trailer: