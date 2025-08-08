Where to Watch ‘Freakier Friday’: Is the Sequel Streaming on Disney+?

Round and round, here we go again. “Freakier Friday” is out everywhere, more than 20 years after the 2003 remake of “Freaky Friday.” But you might be wondering, where exactly can I watch it?

In the sequel, directed by “Late Night” and “The High Note” director Nisha Ganatra, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return as Anna and Tess Coleman, respectively. At this point in life, Anna is a single mom to daughter Harper (Julia Butters) and soon-to-be-stepmom to Lily (Sophia Hammons).

Like before, an insane body swap occurs, and hijinks follow. Here’s what you need to know.

“Freakier Friday” was released nationwide on Friday, August 8.

Is “Freakier Friday” streaming on Disney+?

Not yet. For now, you’ll only be able to see “Freakier Friday” in theaters.

It’ll hit the streaming platform several weeks from now; we’ll keep you posted on the exact date.

But I saw the title card for it when I was scrolling?

That’s true, yes. You can watch a short 4-minute “special look” at the film, to get an idea of what went into it. This has become customary for new Disney releases. But no, it’s not the full film.

Do Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis switch bodies again in this one?

They do, but not with each other. This time, a 4-way switch happens, and they end up in the bodies of Anna’s daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter. So, Lindsay Lohan will be acting as her 15-year-old daughter, as opposed to her own mom this time.

