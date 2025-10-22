Where to Watch ‘The Hand That Rocks the Cradle’: Is the Remak Streaming or in Theaters?

As Halloween creeps ever closer, you might be feeling the mood for a scary movie as your nighttime watch. So, it works out that “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” is now available everywhere.

Directed by Michelle Garza Cervera, the psychological thriller puts its own twist on the 1992 classic. It stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Caitlin, an upscale suburban mom who brings a new nanny, Polly (Maika Monroe), into her home, only to discover she is not the person she claims to be. What could possibly go wrong?

Here are all the details you need.

“The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” released everywhere on Oct. 22.

Is it streaming?

Indeed, it is. You don’t have to leave home for this one, you can just watch it exclusively on Hulu.

Is it in theaters?

No, the movie is a streaming exclusive.

Is it a remake?

It’s definitely pulling from the 1992 film of the same name but, as with any remake, attempts to carve its own path. TheWrap’s review of the film noted that this version “doesn’t just remake the 1992 movie, it also riffs on the Made-for-TV genre which came in its wake.”

How scary is it?

This one is more thriller than horror, though things do get violent. It’ll depend on your personal barometer!

Watch the trailer