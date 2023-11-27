Where to Stream All the ‘Hunger Games’ Movies

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is now in theaters, taking fans back decades to see the origin story of the psychotic President Snow. And, now that you have that backstory, you might want to go back to the original trilogy (technically four films) for more of the Games.

The “Hunger Games” trilogy focuses on Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen, who volunteers as tribute after her little sister Primrose is originally reaped for the deranged competition. She joins Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) as District 12’s tribute, and heads to the Capitol to fight for her life. Instead, she ends up fighting for just about everyone.

The good news is, you don’t have to hope that the odds are in your favor when it comes to streaming these movies, because they are! All four of the original “Hunger Games” films — “The Hunger Games” (2012), “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013), “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part I” (2014) and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part II” (2015) — are streaming in the same place.

Where to watch “The Hunger Games” for free

You can watch the trilogy for free on the Roku Channel now. But, it won’t be free there forever.

Where to stream “The Hunger Games” with subscription

You can also watch the first three “Hunger Games” movies with a subscription to Peacock or FuboTV.

Beyond that, you’ll have to pay to see the films on a streaming service. They are available to rent or buy on Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play and Sling TV.

What are the original “The Hunger Games” movies about?

Well, as we mentioned above, the trilogy centers on Katniss Everdeen and her allies. As she fights her way through her games, Katniss inadvertently sparks a revolution, making for a very cranky President Snow (Donald Sutherland).

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2” (Lionsgate)

If the prequel is any indication, that’s in large part because she reminds him of a certain someone from his adolescence. (That someone is Lucy Gray Baird, played in “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Rachel Zegler. She even sneaks in a Katniss Everdeen bow to the audience).

Both the prequel and the original trilogy are based on the books of the same name, written by Suzanne Collins.

Is “Ballade of Songbirds & Snakes” Streaming?

Not yet. As of right now, the only way to see the new prequel film is in a theater.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is in theaters everywhere now.