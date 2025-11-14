Where to Watch ‘Jay Kelly’: Is the George Clooney and Adam Sandler Film Streaming?

“Jay Kelly,” George Clooney and Adam Sandler’s heartwarming comedic drama, has landed on the big screen.

The film, which centers on the journey a longtime Hollywood actor named Jay Kelly (Clooney) embarking a self-discovery journey, was produced and directed by the Oscar-nominated Noah Baumbach.

“Jay Kelly” brings together Clooney and Sandler as its leads, moment the two got share as friends of over 30 years.

“This was something very different; this was a chance to work with an actor who I greatly admire in a role that I thought he was incredible in,” Clooney said in an interview at AFI Fest last month.

Check out everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Jay Kelly” come out?

“Jay Kelly” comes out on Friday, Nov. 14.

Is “Jay Kelly” in theaters?

Yes, “Jay Kelley” lands in select theaters on Friday, Nov. 14. Check out the links below for tickets.

Is “Jay Kelly” streaming?

Not yet, but it will be very soon. “Jay Kelly” will be available to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run on Dec. 5.

What is “Jay Kelly” about?

Here’s Netflix’s description of the series: “Movie star Jay Kelly confronts his past and present on a journey through Europe with his devoted manager in this film from Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach.”

Who is in the “Jay Kelly” cast?

The cast include George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Emily Mortimer, Riley Keough, Billy Crudup and more.

Watch the trailer