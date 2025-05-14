Where to Watch ‘Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute’

It’s been just over a decade since the world lost the comedy legend that was Joan Rivers, so to celebrate her life, NBC is releasing “Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute.”

The hour-long special will unite several comedians and actors to revisit Rivers’ legendary cabinet of jokes, and add their own spin to them. Plus, they’ll include some original material as well.

“This tribute is everything my mother would have wanted — hilarious, unfiltered and filled with people she respected (and roasted),” Melissa Rivers, Joan Rivers’ daughter, said in a statement. “And as usual, she was still the funniest person in the room. It’s incredibly moving to see so many iconic comedians come together to celebrate her legacy, especially the women whose careers she helped make possible by breaking down so many doors.”

And if you’re wondering how Joan Rivers herself would feel about the special, worry not. For her, it’s long overdue. “It’s about time,” she said in a letter she left for her daughter.

Here’s what you need to know.

What time does it start?

“Joan Rivers: A Dead Funny All-Star Tribute” airs on Tuesday, May 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Is it live?

No, this special was taped

Can I stream it?

Yes, but not until Wednesday. On May 14, an extended and uncensored version of the special will debut on Peacock.

Who will appear in the special?

The special will feature several comedians and actors, including Rachel Brosnahan, Margaret Cho, Nikki Glaser, Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler, Neil Patrick Harris, Bill Maher, Howie Mandel, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan, Patton Oswalt, Aubrey Plaza, Sarah Silverman, Melissa Rivers, Jean Smart and Rita Wilson.

Additional appearances will be part of the extended version streaming on Wednesday, but those have yet to be revealed.

