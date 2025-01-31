Love is love as some say, even if it is between a buoy and a satellite. Bleecker Street’s latest film “Love Me” heads to space to tell an unlikely love story.

In this post-humanity romance movie, two inanimate objects find each other online and together they sort through the mystery of what Earth was like when humans walked it. During that journey, the pair also discover themselves and what it means to live and love.

The film, which is the feature directorial debut for filmmakers Sam and Andy Zuchero, hits theaters this week. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does “Love Me” come out?

“Love Me” comes out in theaters on Friday, Jan. 31.

Is “Love Me” in theaters?

Yes, “Love Me” will be in theaters. Check out the listings below for where to get tickets.

Will “Love Me” be streaming?

There are no confirmed details about where “Love Me” will land for streaming at this time.

What is “Love Me” about?

Here is Bleecker Street’s description for “Love Me”: “In a story that spans billions of years, a buoy and a satellite meet online long after humanity’s extinction. As they learn what life was like on Earth, they discover themselves and what it means to be alive and in love. In this groundbreaking first feature from directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, ‘Love Me’ explores contemporary topics surrounding technology and identity, though at its heart is a simple, emotionally resonant tale of transformation. Thrillingly utilizing filmmaking techniques from live-action, practical animatronics, classic animation and game engines, and anchored in enthralling performances by Stewart and Yeun, Love Me culminates in the longest-spanning love story ever told.”

Who is in the “Love Me” cast?

The “Love Me” cast includes Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun.

Watch the trailer