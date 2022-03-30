The Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded quite a bit last year, fleshing out the backstory of characters in TV shows and films alike. On the heels of 2021, which saw the release of “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “What If?” and “Hawkeye,” 2022 will open with “Moon Knight.”

“Moon Knight” has a bit of a complicated comics history, and the man behind the moon mask has received many alter egos and iterations since his introduction. First, he was the alter ego of a man named Marc Spector, who was hired to capture a werewolf. Other versions of the vigilante include millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley. His lunar look comes from the Egyptian God Khonshu, and a key aspect of the character is dissociative identity disorder (DID), which will be explored in the television series.

With his multiple personalities, Marvel’s Moon Knight will open up the conversation about mental health and mental illness. “Moon Knight” as a series is also said to be darker than its previous MCU counterparts. For those wondering, here’s where to watch “Moon Knight.”

When Does “Moon Knight” Premiere?

“Moon Knight” debuts Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Will “Moon Knight” Be Streaming?

“Moon Knight” will stream exclusively on Disney+. The series will have six episodes. Episodes will drop weekly on Wednesday nights.

What Is “Moon Knight” About?

Steven Grant, a clerk at a museum gift shop in London, starts to blackout and experience memories of another lifetime, bringing him to realize that he shares a body with Marc Spector, who operates as mercenary Moon Knight, the vigilante that carries out revenge for the Egyptian god Khonshu. Once Steven and Marc’s enemies find them, the two must team up to navigate not only their foes, but also dissociative identity disorder as well as the Gods of Egypt.

Who Is in “Moon Knight”?

Oscar Isaac stars as Steven Grant/Marc Spector. Ethan Hawke will portray villain Arthur Harrow. May Calamawy will play Layla El-Faouly, Grant’s close friend and companion. F. Murray Abraham will star as Khonshu. Fernande Andrade will play Wendy Spector. Gaspard Ulliel will star as Anton Mogart.