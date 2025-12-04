NBC is kicking off the holiday season with an all-new festive event that brings together country music artists as well as lovers of the genre.

We’ve got all the details about when and how to watch the event, as well as who will be hitting the stage to perform.

It all starts right after NBC broadcasts the tree-lighting ceremony, “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” The event comes just after its host, Trisha Yearwood, released her new album “Christmastime.”

When does “Christmas in Nashville” come on?

“Christmas in Nashville” comes on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in below.

Is “Christmas in Nashville” streaming?

Yes, but it airs on NBC first. “Christmas in Nashville” will be available to stream on Peacock the next day, Thursday, Dec. 4.

What is “Christmas in Nashville”?

“Christmas in Nashville” is NBC’s new, hour-long holiday special that features several country music stars and celebrities from Nashville singing some of the most popular holiday tunes.

Who will be performing on “Christmas in Nashville”?

Some of the folks who will be taking the microphone during the event will be Bill Murray and His Blood Brothers, Lauren Alaina, Ne-Yo, The War and Treaty and more.

Who’s hosting?

The event will be hosted by three-time Grammy Award winner Trisha Yearwood.

Check out a sneak peek below.